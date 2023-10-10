"It's a blow for him and for us" - Defender Cummings ruled out for up to six months, says Millington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cummings hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw against Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26, when he sustained damage to his knee ligaments.
The defender had an operation on Monday and is now due to be out for up to six months, says Millington.
"It's a blow for him and for us,” the Town manager told the Courier.
"He came into this level of football as a relative unknown and he's proved he's more than capable of being a fantastic National League defender, if not more.
"It's a shame because he's going to miss a significant amount of time helping us get where we want to be but also developing himself.
"So it's a blow but we'll work with him, he's a good lad, an honest, hard-working kid and we'll get him back to where he was when he suffered the injury and hopefully he'll be with us for a good period to come."
Read more from the Halifax boss later this week on the Courier website and in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.