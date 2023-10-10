News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

"It's a blow for him and for us" - Defender Cummings ruled out for up to six months, says Millington

Town boss Chris Millington says defender Jo Cummings could be out for up to six months due to injury.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cummings hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw against Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26, when he sustained damage to his knee ligaments.

The defender had an operation on Monday and is now due to be out for up to six months, says Millington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a blow for him and for us,” the Town manager told the Courier.

Most Popular
Jo CummingsJo Cummings
Jo Cummings

"He came into this level of football as a relative unknown and he's proved he's more than capable of being a fantastic National League defender, if not more.

"It's a shame because he's going to miss a significant amount of time helping us get where we want to be but also developing himself.

"So it's a blow but we'll work with him, he's a good lad, an honest, hard-working kid and we'll get him back to where he was when he suffered the injury and hopefully he'll be with us for a good period to come."

Read more from the Halifax boss later this week on the Courier website and in Thursday’s Halifax Courier.

Related topics:DagenhamRedbridgeNational LeagueHalifax