Town boss Chris Millington says defender Jo Cummings could be out for up to six months due to injury.

Cummings hasn’t played since the 0-0 draw against Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26, when he sustained damage to his knee ligaments.

The defender had an operation on Monday and is now due to be out for up to six months, says Millington.

"It's a blow for him and for us,” the Town manager told the Courier.

"He came into this level of football as a relative unknown and he's proved he's more than capable of being a fantastic National League defender, if not more.

"It's a shame because he's going to miss a significant amount of time helping us get where we want to be but also developing himself.

"So it's a blow but we'll work with him, he's a good lad, an honest, hard-working kid and we'll get him back to where he was when he suffered the injury and hopefully he'll be with us for a good period to come."