"It's a familiar tale that we're not taking our chances," says Millington after Town draw a blank at Gateshead

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

It's now two 0-0 draws on the spin for Halifax following their 5-0 demolition of Wealdstone after The Shaymen again squandered some clear chances.

When asked if he felt his side had done enough to earn a win, Millington said: "It's a tough one really because I think Gateshead probably played the better football but I think we probably had the more clear cut chances.

"They were better in possession than us and worked the ball well up to the final third, but didn't really create any clear cut chances, whereas we've had two or three really good chances that we should have taken.

"So yeah, I think we could have come away with all three points tonight but on the balance of the 90 minutes, most people would probably say it was a fair result."

On his team's overall performance, the Town boss said: "It's the goalscoring isn't it, everything but putting the ball in the back of the net.

"Defensively we look solid, it's the third clean sheet on the bounce, which tells a story.

"But it's a familiar tale that we're not taking our chances and as a result, we only come away with a point when we could have come away with all three."

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four games, with the fourth in that run - the 5-0 thrashing of Wealdstone - looking like an anomaly.

"Well, it is an anomaly in the overall course of the season, it's definitely an outlier," Millington said.

"But the thing we're seeing now, and anybody who was at the Dorking game or saw the highlights, will have seen us create chance after chance after chance.

"So the pleasing thing is we are creating some very good chances, which was a criticism that was levelled at us earlier in the season.

"When we went on a winning run, we weren't creating many chances, we were relying on half-chances to win us a game.

"The difference now is we're creating plenty of good, clear cut chances but we're not finishing them off.

"We've got to keep doing all the bits we're doing well and add that finishing touch in the box."

When asked how Town can start taking their chances, Millington said: "It's just a little bit of quality in the box isn't it, because the chances are there.

"Milli's had a good chance, there's a great ball flashed across the box, there's one dropped down off a set-piece and with a bit of composure and quality, all three of them could have ended up in the back of the net.

"As it stands, we'd have only needed one tonight, but a little bit of composure and quality in the box and we can start dispatching a few more teams."

Millington is convinced his side does have the quality to find goals more regularly though.

"I think it's been a tough season for the lads, and I think we have got the quality," he said.

"I think we're just lacking a bit of composure.

"Lads are snatching at things and trying to force things when they get into finishing positions, we saw it on Saturday against Dorking and we've seen it tonight a couple of times tonight where a bit of coolness and composure and they get slotted in.

"I guess I'm tasked with the job of trying to get a bit of calm among the group so that they're composed in the box."

Millington admits it's frustrating that Town should arguably have come away with six points from the last two games, but have had to settle for draws.

"Incredibly yeah, absolutely, without a doubt it's frustrating but it's a problem we've all got to put right," he said.

"I think when the effort and the work rate is as high as it's been in the last three games, I can't point the finger at the lads.

"It's an issue that we've got to resolve as a whole, staff and players together.

"It doesn't just fall to the attackers either because we're seeing the forwards do an awful lot of hard work out of possession to make sure we defend really well as a team, and therefore, the responsibility should be shared for taking our chances as well.

"We've seen a number of good set-pieces that could have resulted in goals today, clearly it doesn't have to be a forward who's sticking them in the back of the net."

Forward Fidel O'Rourke went off with a tight hamstring in the second-half.

"The amount of running he's done in the last three games is ridiculous, the amount of accelerations he's done, they're numbers like we've never see before at this football club," Millington said.

"When he said his hamstring was tight, we don't want to put him at any undue risk, and Mani was always in line to get a game tonight, so it was only a matter of time that he'd have been introduced anyway."

On O'Rourke's chances of being available for Saturday's FA Trophy quarter-final at Aldershot, Millington said: "We'll assess him on Thursday but hopefully not, hopefully it's nothing too serious but we'll make sure he's well rested and assess him Thursday."

When asked why neither Luke Summerfield or Matty Warburton were brought on, Millington said: "The frantic nature of the game, the end-to-end nature of the game, it makes it a particularly hard type of game to come into.

"The subs we made were quite early in the half when it was still relatively settled, once it became a bit like a basketball match, I didn't feel it would be a game you could just step into and immediately get with the tempo, so I didn't think it would be the right thing for them or the team to come in at that stage."

