"It's a good point," says Town boss Millington after 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers

Chris Millington said it was a good point after FC Halifax Town drew 1-1 at league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Andrew Oluwabori's equaliser earned Halifax a draw after another hard-working performance looked to be heading for defeat thanks to Kyle McAllister's opener.

"I think there'll be a lot in the Forest Green camp who think they've controlled possession therefore they should have won the game," Millington told the Courier.

"But the reality is we've come here with a very specific game plan, the plan was we intended to win the game, it wasn't to come and frustrate them for 90 minutes and try and nick a point.

"We wanted to frustrate them for 55, 60 minutes and then go after them late on because we know how good they are early in games and the intensity with which they play.

"It's difficult to cope with at times but we know late on in games, the space between the units grows, the back four starts to drop off and we felt with the introduction of players like Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Owen Bray and Jack Evans, we'd be able to really get at them later in the game.

"So the aim was to frustrate them, move players into different positions, make them stretch their shape, so we could start to hurt them on the counter attack.

"And then later in the game, dropping them low.

"In a way it worked but the frustration is we conceded a goal that is typical of Forest Green Rovers, they're pehomenal on the counter attack, I think that's the 16th goal they've scored this season on the counter.

"To have done that at this stage of the season is phenomenal.

"It's one of those where I've got to decide whether it's something we did wrong to allow them to score the counter or do we just have to hold our hands up and recognise it's a real strength of theirs and give them credit."

Millington added: "The way they scored, counter attack, player arriving in the box, first time finish, it's Steve Cotterill's Forest Green Rovers side, that's how they score their goals.

"So it was no surprise. With that quality of player, it's sometimes very difficult to stop them doing it for a full game when they're so good at it.

"When you look at their squad, the depth is ridiculous, the quality, bringing on Cardwell and Quigley from the bench, arguably two of the best strikers in the last couple of years in the division.

"They've got Osadebe coming on, who is a phenomenal player.

"We've got to accept it's a good point but I don't want people to mistake the willingness to concede possession in the first-half as us coming here to get a point.

"It wasn't, it was part of the game plan so we could hopefully impose ourselves later in the game with the substitues we brought on, players who guve us that real dynamism."

Town responded well to the goal and were good value for the point in the end.

"We were in the game in the first 60 minutes, and the reason I say that is because our game plan was to frustrate, to let them have the ball in certain areas of the pitch, get into a good, solid shape when they came into our half, it was to encourage them to push the full-backs on higher, which they started to do, so when we regained it we had spaces to attack down the sides of the centre-halves," said Millington.

"And draw them onto us so we could start to impose ourselves later in the game with the quality we have coming off the bench in Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, OWen Bray and Jack Evans.

"It was working and at 60 minutes we were starting to prepare substitutions to implement the second phase of the game plan.

"Unfortunately that's when we conceded, but after that, we started to impose ourselves a bit more.

"As you do that, you leave a bit more space for them to counter attack but we've had five corners and they've had three, which suggests we've had some dangerous attacks and even the corners we had, there was a goalmouth scramble and with some better first contacts, we might have been going home with all three points."