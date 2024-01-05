We spoke to Chris Phillips from the Southend Echo for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: A general view of the inside of the stadium during the Sky Bet League Two match between Southend United and Mansfield Town at Roots Hall on January 23, 2021 in Southend, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

What form are Southend in ahead of the game?

“Southend have had some tough games recently and defeats to Barnet and Bromley mean it’s three losses in four games for Blues.

“It’s been difficult with the obvious issues Southend have had which meant they had just one sub against Bromley and ended up with a defender going in goal as well.

“It’s been a fairly unique situation and the performances have been good, despite the recent results.

“They’re short of strikers right now and that has also contributed to the defeats.”

How much of a boost on the pitch will the positive news off the pitch have do you think?

“It’s been a massive boost. You can’t put into words how tough it’s been at Southend this season.

“It’s been one thing after another really and it’s a miracle the club has made it this far.

“After being in a transfer embargo for 15 months it was great to be able to bring in James Morton last week.

“It’s obvious more new signings are needed and when they arrive that will be a big boost too.”

Are the play-offs a realistic ambition for the club this season?

“I don’t think anyone will rule anything out, you never can at Southend United!

“Realistically it’s asking a lot with the points deduction and so few players far so long.

“But I think Southend will just look to pick up as many points as they can and see where that takes them.

“Next season would seem far more likely for a promotion push.”

Who will be your main dangermen on Saturday and why?

“Without Harry Cardwell Southend are short of attacking options.

“Jack Bridge is always a threat down the left hand side though and he has 10 assists already this season”

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

“Southend play with wing-backs and like to play a passing style which is easy on the eye.

“Much will depend on whether or not a striker is signed before kick-off.”

Any injuries or suspensions?

“Defender Louis Lomas (groin) has yet to play this season and he’s still out. Top goalscorer Harry Cardwell is out with a knee problem while last season’s player of the year Cav Miley is still out with a thigh injury. Goalkeeper David Martin (ribs) and striker Callum Powell (knee) are injured as well.”

Likely line up and formation?