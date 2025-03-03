"It's a real blow," says Town boss Millington after key duo sustain suspected long-term injuries

FC Halifax Town have been dealt a double blow with the news that Will Smith and Scott High are both thought to have sustained long-term injuries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Smith, who has arguably been Town’s player of the season so far, has a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Huddersfield Town loanee Scott High, who has also had a superb season, is thought to have sustained ankle ligament damage, both picked up in the 2-2 draw at York last Saturday.

Town boss Chris Millington says it is feared Smith could be out for the remainder of the campaign, while High may be sidelined for between two and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We suspect both will need operations,” the Halifax manager told the Courier.

Will Smith and Scott High

"We suspect Scott will probably be out for ten to 12 weeks and we suspect Will won't be back until the new season.

"That will be confirmed by the end of the week."

Millington added: "It's just a massive blow when you put it on top of Jo Cummings and Adan George.

"It's the worst possible timing.

"Not only are they two good footballers but they're leaders in their own way, so we've lost two good players and two leaders in the group.

"It's a real blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thought is for the lads because, as with Adan and Jo, they're fantastic lads and they want to be playing football and they're desperate to be contributing what we want to achieve this season."

"Obviously it's a blow for us as a team but we have to push on, we've no time to feel sorry for ourselves.

"We've got to put a team together we believe can beat Forest Green."

Millington says the injuries will give the chance for others in the squad to show what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody wants to see their team-mates injured but it presents opportunity for others and it gives us a chance to lean on other players in the squad who haven't had an opportunity because Scott and Will have been so consistent,” he said.

"So that's a positive aspect of what is a disappointing situation, that we get fresh energy and fresh players to come in and contribute, which is what we're all about.

"We bring players in and we expect them to be able to contribute when their opportunty comes."

Millington says the club is working on replacements for Smith and High, and hopes to have a loan signing in place for tomorrow night’s home game with Forest Green Rovers and another player, thought to be a permanent signing, added to the squad by the weekend.