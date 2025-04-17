"It's all around what we do with the ball that's got to improve," says Town boss Millington ahead of Good Friday's game at Fylde

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington insists the quality and attitude of his squad remains good enough to go all the way.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen are in the midst of a slump, having failed to win any of their last six games and scoing just once in those matches, the latest being last Saturday's disappointing 2-0 home defeat to strugglers Maidenhead.

And they have lost several key players to injuries, forcing Millington to bring in a raft of new signings to plug the gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Town still have a four-point cushion inside the play-off places and are only two points below fourth ahead of Good Friday's clash at Fylde, who are all-but relegated.

Chris Millington

And the Town boss believes there is enough in his new-look group for promotion to still be on the cards.

When asked how much potential there is in his squad, he said: "A lot really, I think the thing we've got to be really mindful of is the fact that it is a new group.

"The team that put us in the position we're in had Scott High, Jack Evans, Max Wright, Will Smith, Jo Cummings, Adan George, Festus Arthur to a degree, and Sam Johnson, and we've also lost Andrew Oluwabori and Kane Thompson-Sommers this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So there's a lot of very talented players no longer available to us.

"To bring in as many new players as we have, especially when you think of the age and experience of them, it's going to take a bit of time for us to get it right.

"But two things I am certain of is the ability within the group is good enough to get us where we want to go and the effort and application of the group is enough to get us where we want to go.

"We need to do it quick, but I've got every confidence in the players to help get us there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington added: "I'm still positive. I know we're not in the best run of form at the moment and we've problems to fix but it's still in our hands so we've got to go and take it.

"We've got a hard working, willing group of players availabe to us and we've got to mould them into something that gives us enough quality to create and score chances."

Halifax failed to register a shot on target against Maidenhead, drawing a blank in five of their last six matches.

"We've got to be better at getting into the final third, and then we've got to make sure that we take the chances we create," said Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teams aren't coming up against us and creating loads and loads of opportunities.

"In recent games we've conceded two or three shots on target, so we're not conceding lots and lots of chances.

"That isn't a big issue, but what we've got to do is have longer spells of positive possession that get us into the final third, and then off the back of that, we've got to be more clinical with the chances we create.

"It's all around what we do with the ball that's got to improve and if we manage to do that, then we'll pick up the points that are required.

"So that's the focus."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington doesn't feel confidence and belief among his players has been affected by the poor run of form.

The Halifax boss said: "I think what we've got to do is make sure the lads who are coming in, some of whom have been around it but not been getting big minutes, and some lads who are brand new to us, understand exactly what we're trying to do in every moment of the game.

"They've shown they can acquit themselves out of possession in terms of the pressing, the recovery runs and defending, but what we've got to do is get the relevant information into them around what we do with the ball, to get us up the pitch under controlled possession and into the final third with some quality.

"That's what we need to achieve, and with that comes confidence, because they're confident about what they're trying to do with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure there's a lack of confidence in general, maybe to some degree a lack of understanding from the players who are coming in and all of a sudden having to perform."

On whether he would be making more changes to try and rediscover a winning formula if he had more options available, Millington said: "When we had all the players available to us, we had a very specific shape in mind and that was a 4-2-3-1, which was ythe shape we played that's got us into this position.

"With the players available to us at the moment, it's difficult to replicate that style of play in that shape, so we're having to change shape and we're also having to try and get the best out of the same players over and over again.

"So it's not ideal, but we're not alone in that, there's a lot of clubs having to face those types of issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd maybe argue that it's slightly more severe with us at the minute because of the number of players we've lost who were playing high minutes and regular football for us."

Despite their dreadful run of results, Town are still in a strong position in the table thanks to the teams around them also strugging for form, with Gateshead, Altrincham and Rochdale all winning just one of their last five games.

"It highlights the crazy nature of the final run-in of the National League, it's the same every season," Millington said.

"When we were going into the Dagenham game, that was a big part of the team-talk, saying 'look, it's going to be a period of the season where crazy results happen and teams who should be expected to win games don't, and teams who are expected to do poorly start to pick up points'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The point we were making as a staff to the new players who are in their first season in senior football has been borne out.

"We've seen it with a number of other clubs in and around us who've had runs of poor performances and poor results, and they've not had half the challenges to face that we've had.

"So it ain't unusual and it's not something that takes you by surprise but it is something that we need to put right and we're working incredibly hard to put right."

Fylde are second-from-bottom and are ten points from safety with just 12 points left to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there'll be fight and I think there'll also be a freedom about them, which is a dangerous place for an opposition to be in," Millington said when asked how much fight he expects to be left in The Coasters.

"They can play with a freedom because they're not expected to stay up now, so that'll be dangerous.

"I think the first goal will be very, very important.

"If it's us who score it, it might well hurt their motivation and likewise, if they're fortunate enough to get the first goal, it may encourage their motivation.

"So we've got to make sure we start well and we really put pressure on them from the first minute."