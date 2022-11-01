"It's an experience we are looking forward to" - Shaymen's youngsters ready for FA Youth Cup test at Tranmere

Steve Nichol, head of youth junior and community football development, FC Halifax Town football academy, at Calderdale College, Halifax

The first round game takes place at Tranmere’s Prenton Park ground at 7pm.

“It is always our aim to reach the first round of the FA Youth Cup,” said Steve Nichol, Halifax’s head of youth development, “and credit to the players and coaches Aaron and Nick on reaching this stage, having overcome North Ferriby United and AFC Blackpool at the third attempt.

“Our aim has always been to create a development programme and progression isn’t always defined by winning trophies.

"However, this is different, it’s the FA Youth Cup, we play to win and performance is secondary.

"It’s a great opportunity to progress to the second round and equal the furthest the club have progressed in the competition previously, losing to Sheffield United in 2016.

"Tranmere Rovers will be an incredibly tough opponent, they are a Football League club and, I guess, on paper the odds are against us.

"It is going to be a great opportunity for our players to experience playing on a bigger stage, in front of a bigger crowd. How the players handle this, how they respond to mistakes on such an occasion will only help to prepare our players should they progress up the football ladder.