Andy Cooper

First-half goals from Rob Harker and Andrew Oluwabori saw off bottom side Oxford as Town made it six wins from seven.

"I think we made harder work of it than we should have done, especially in the first-half," said the Town assistant manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We knew they were going to come out bright, we've done a lot of homework on them in the last three games and I know they conceded early against Chesterfield but in terms of their general play, they've started well, pressing, going for teams.

"We knew it would be like that and we were a bit sluggish, a bit disappointed how we started, we didn't quite get into our stride.

"But I thought over the course of the game - the last 10 minutes of the first-half and then we were in complete control second-half and should have been well out of sight.

"I guess the teams were feeling each other out at the start, televised game, they've got a certain style that wasn't going to change, but once we got to grips with it and were able to nick the ball off them and get the goals and the way we worked them, which is what we've been working on this week, a few words were said at half-time in terms of not getting complacent and I thought we were really good value second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just disappointed we didn't take more of the chances we created, but credit has to go to the keeper as well because he's made at least five or six really strong saves.

"I thought it was a professional performance second-half, we were on it and at our game.

"The disappointing part from us was the first 15 minutes and we weren't at our best either side of the goals but I have to credit the opposition for that because they had a really good go at us."

Harker and Oluwabori's goals came within a minute of each other miday through the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They both came from Sam, out from the back. One was short and building it around in the manner we've been working on, and the other was being able to get in-behind and direct quickly and get up the pitch with the physicality of Rob," said Cooper.

"The goals were really well worked and the chances we created were patterns of play and elements of our game in terms of possession and playing through that were really effective.

"The goals came close together and knocked the stuffing out of the opposition I think going into half-time.

"We were in complete control after that, we just needed to make sure we were organised and professional and that we did our jobs right until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want it to be a bit more comfortable in terms of the goals scored and get a few more but it's another good win."

On Harker, who scored his first goal since November, Cooper said: "We spoke about it this week to the players, and some individually, that there's shirts up for grabs, by hook or by crook, whether it's enforced or injury, fatigue or suspension.

"We're a squad, we're not afraid to make changes.

"I thought Rob took the opportunity really well today, he handled the long ball when he needed to and brought others into play, created multiple chances as well as the goal and was really tidy in his all-round play and showed a lot of energy off-the-ball, which helped us press and regain the ball.

"So yeah, really pleased with his performance."

Town are in their best run of form of the season, having now registered 18 points out of a possible 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's pleasing. At this stage of the season it's wins over performance," Cooper said.

"I think we got the performance in the second-half, we had to dig in in the first-half and that's a measure of the side we are, there's a real togetherness and honesty about the group.

"I don't think we were particularly pleased with the first-half performance, any of us, it was a bit too individual and more could have been done to stop their threats.

"But we're in good form and it's not by accident, we're slowly going under the radar of a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't ask for any plaudits and we don't put ourselves out there, we're just honest and work hard every day to try and be the best version of ourselves to represent the town and the shirt.

"I think anyone who watched that today would know that's a performance of a team striving and in good form and looking to maximise their potential."

Cooper confirmed that none of Town's substitutions were injury related.

"I thought Ryan Galvin was really sharp when he came on, and we were able to put fresh legs and energy on with Aaron, and I thought Jack Jenkins was really bright and energetic when he came on with some great little touches," Cooper added.