"It's been a great week" - Dieseruvwe on form, Town's season and finishing the campaign strongly

There have been highs and lows, ups and downs and it looks like ending on a high.

The striker failed to score in his first seven outings as The Shaymen made a false start to the campaign, but he netted eight in his next ten appearances as Town finally kicked into gear.

After scoring in the home win against Oldham on October 29, it was more than three months until his next goal - the winner away to Oldham - as he and the team suffered a pretty bleak mid-winter.

Mani Dieseruvwe

But Dieseruvwe and The Shaymen have found form again as the season enters the home straight.

"When you're scoring goals, you feel as though you can score every single game," Dieseruvwe said.

"And when you go two or three games without a goal, you're searching for that next chance, you might snatch at something.

"It's about being cool when those chances come.

"I've been out of the team and Rob's had a chance, Fidel's had a chance and we've been trying to find that formula.

"It has been frustrating but that's the life of a striker and thankfully the last couple of games I've been able to get some goals."

Despite netting three goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Town remain the second-lowest scorers in the National League.

"As a striker, when you're in a team that's not scoring goals, you're going to take it personally," Dieseruvwe said.

"But it is a team game and you've got to create chances for strikers, for wingers and score from set-pieces.

"We've not scored at times in games when we've needed to and taken chances at the right times.

"It's unfortunate now that the season's coming to an end, but it's a learning curve for all the boys for next season."

Easter wins over Wrexham and York and a place in next month's FA Trophy final at Wembley have generated a feel-good factor among the squad.

"The boys are very confident, got a lot of belief and we're working off each other and pressing really well as a team," Dieseruvwe said.

"We have a good shape about us and we press really well from that shape.

"We've got confidence now when we get into positions to finish, that we can put them away.

"With Milli's goal on Monday, when you have someone with that kind of quality that can put you 1-0 up in a game, goals change games, and it really does give you more confidence to go and get another one and it puts us in good positions in games.

"As a team, from Johnno up to me at the top, I think everyone's putting in a really good shift at the minute."

Memories are still fresh of Halifax's struggles this season though in what has been a rough, tough campaign.

"We've definitely had the potential all season, and the gaffer says himself that it is a young team, so we're learning all the time," said Dieseruvwe.

"I think in certain games, when we've needed things to win a game or come through certain periods in games, we've fallen short or we've been a bit unlucky.

"So it's been a learning curve, for myself as well.

"Now we're a lot more confident, a lot more resilient, and we're taking chances at the right time, we're putting things away where earlier (in the season) we were probably missing them.

"When things are going in the back of the net more often, it makes you feel good and you can keep doing it more often.

"It was a really frustrating time around the Altrincham games, when we lost away from home and from then we were in a bad run of form.

"Football's a funny game, once you lose a couple of games, you're desperate for the next win and that's playing on your mind a little bit and you start playing with a bit more tenseness than you would do otherwise.

"It has been difficult and we've had to come together as a group and just say 'keep up the hard work and we'll get our rewards'."

Those rewards were plentiful over Easter for Town, who beat Wrexham 3-1 at The Shay on Good Friday before a 3-0 win at York on Monday.

"It's been great, the boys have been brilliant," Dieseruvwe said.

"It was a great game at The Shay on Friday and at York on Monday, we brought a good following, it was great to play in-front of them and to give them three more goals to cheer.

"It's been a great week and we've got to keep going, keep taking the form to the end of the season and the game at Wembley."

Dieseruvwe and Milli Alli netted three goals each over the Easter weekend for The Shaymen, with Alli joining his team-mate on double figures for the season.

"From day one, I think everyone could see the potential that Milli has, he's such an explosive player, great feet and great ability on the ball," Dieseruvwe said.

"It's just been about learning the game and learning when to do the things he's doing in and around the box, making sure when he's around the halfway line that he looks after the ball for the team.

"He's having an end product now, he's getting the assists and you see his shots, his goal collection is pretty special!

"They're really spectacular goals."

Town are 14th in the National League table ahead of their final five league games.

When asked what the team's targets are for rest of the season, Dieseruvwe said: "Just carrying on this form, we've got keep staying together as a team and in our shape because we're pressing really well from the shape at the minute and going together as a unit, forcing teams to make mistakes.

"When we do retain the ball we could be even better and put ourselves in more opportunities to score goals.

"We've got to give everything we can and keep fighting to stay in the team, keep pushing each other in training and make sure the standards stay high.

"I did have targets at the start of the season and I'm probably just a bit short on them but I've got to keep going and I'll try to get as many goals as I can in every game."

And after the conclusion of the league season, there's the small matter of the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

"It's every players' dream to go and play at Wembley, no matter the occasion," Dieseruvwe said.

"Everybody is really looking forward to that.

"I'm sure it's going to be a great occasion for the fans and hopefully we can put on a good show for them and we can enjoy that day.

"It's definitely given us something to look forward to."

Dieseruvwe is one of several players out-of-contract at the end of the season, and the striker says he would like to stay at the club.

"That'll be up to the gaffer and the chairman so I'll just keep my head down and focus on the football and I'm sure if I put in performances like I did on Monday, they'll possibly like to keep me," he said.