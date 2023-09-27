Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax drew another blank against Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay on Tuesday night, their second consecutive goalless draw and the third time in their last four home matches they have failed to score.

"Frustrating if I'm honest," Hunter told the Courier when asked where he felt Town were as a team at the moment.

"We're doing a lot of things right, keeping clean sheets and working really hard, it's just the final bit, the goals, that get you the three points that everybody here wants.

Jack Hunter

"That's what's evading us at the minute, we know that, we're not naïve, we know that part of the game needs to come and needs to be better if we want to go anywhere this season, which everybody here does.

"So it's just about putting that right, and only us as players and the staff can do that."

Halifax moved a point closer to the top seven with their point against The Daggers, but missed a chance to move within a point of the play-off places by failing to find the net.

"It's hard when you look at things like that and think 'what if, what if' but we are where we are, we know that," Hunter said.

"It's down to us to do better.

"Everyone's got to chip in, we know that. Me as a midfielder and the defenders know they've got to chip in with goals.

"If you want to be at the top of the division it's not just the strikers.

"I think that little bit of quality and composure in the final third maybe needs to be a bit better and hopefully with that will come goals.

"That's got to be the aim going in to Saturday."

Hunter, who joined Halifax from Gateshead at the start of last season, believes there is enough quality in the Town squad already to address the lack of goals.

"100 per cent, you saw it last year and it's a similar group of players, that we were scoring goals last season," he said.

"Everyone's seen that, and we did it at home to Bromley at the start of the season.

"Why it's not clicking at the moment, I don't know, because we're trying different formations, different players.

"It's obviously very, very frustrating and Tuesday felt more like a defeat than a draw.

"But I think that just shows how desperate the lads are to get points and go up the table.

"We've just got to try and use it as a bit of fire in the belly to go again."

And Hunter is steadfast in his belief that Town can compete for a place in the top seven.

"100 per cent. We've played most of the teams that are going to be up there, and speaking for myself, I'm not scared or worried about any of those teams," said the midfielder.

"I feel like we can compete, definitely. There is a belief there in the squad.

"Everyone works so hard to get better every day and you can see how hard we work on matchdays.

"I think we've just got to show a bit more belief and work hard to score some goals.

"We're very close, we do a lot of things in the game right. We don't concede many goals, we didn't last season.

"We've got a very, very good defensive record, so if we can try and convert that good structure into a team that scores more goals then we are close.

"I believe in the rest of the lads that are here."

Halifax have only scored four goals in their six home outings this season and while Hunter acknowledges the Town fans' frustrations, he is urging them to keep showing their support.

"It's hard, I understand they want to come here and see goals and attacking, flowing football, and that's what we want to play," he said.

"We don't want to sit in and be a defensive team, we want to be a solid team but we want to score goals.

"Just sick with us and hopefully we can turn it around in the next few weeks.

"We're so close in terms of the play-offs and being higher up so if we can get the fine margins then hopefully we can get up the table."

Hunter added: "The mentality is we have to try and win every game, I want to win every game. I don't come into any game thinking any other than 'I want three points'.