Andy Cooper says Town's impressive away record this season is evidence they're on the right track.

The Shaymen have the best away defensive record in the National League this season, conceding just two goals on the road, and kept their fourth clean sheet in six away league games in their 1-0 win at Boston United on Saturday.

When asked what he put it down to, ahead of Tuesday night's visit to Rochdale, Cooper said: "One, we're keeping the ball better, I don't think we just sit back deep and defend, I thin in those six games we've had moments where we've played really good football and able to take chances.

"Also, the never-say-die attitude of the lads in terms of, right throughout the squad, when we don't have the ball.

Andy Cooper

"So not just Sam and the back four or back three, but everyone's willingeness to be super organised, get the interceptions.

"We are so good in terms of defending our box normally, with first contacts, blocks, last ditch tackles.

"Defending our box is something we really pride ourselves on and that's been a real positive.

"But it's also the other end of the pitch as well, getting the ball and keeping it in gigher areas of the pitch for longer, which means we have to defend less.

"Each team has a different style so that type of game (Boston) might not be replicated for a while but we're still going to have to have that same organised approach and still be resilient because there are times where a team will create chances, it's the nature of the league.

"But so far, we've been really strong, had a good structure when we've not had the ball and it's been really pleasing.

"To have the best defensive record away from home in the league is a really impressive stat.

"There's elements we still want to get better at but it's good to get buy-in from the lads in training and you can see the results on the pitch."

Cooper added: "It's evidence that we're on the right track.

"Internally we don't have any worries in terms of the journey we're on because we know what type of group we've got, we know it takes time to mould in terms of playing style and how we approach games.

"Ultimately, the lads are absolutely grafting their soccks off for the shirt.

"We'll have blips, we'll have moments, but in the league so far, to a man, I think we've been absolutely first class when we don't have the ball, whether it's high up the pitch with Billy's pressing, or whoever's been the nine, to make the opposition play long.

"That helps because we then don't have to defend deep, so it's right from back to front we've been impressive."

Despite a mixed start to the season in terms of performances, Halifax go into Tuesday night's game in seventh place, just one below Rochale, and only seven points off top spot.

"The simplest way I can describe it is it seems like we're only half a game away from a crisis, but not internally," Cooper said.

"I think we've had a period where the manager wasn't available due to his health, he's still not back at full health but giving absolutely everything, going above and beyond.

"His enthusiasm rubs off on other people, because of what's he's going through to make sure he can get through the working week to produce for us on a Saturday.

"Inside (the camp), the staff and the players, we ignore certain things that go on outside.

"Neither me nor the manager are on social media so we don't pay much attention to any criticism on there.

"We know when we've let ourselves down, we know when we fall short of the standards we set, but we also know we've got a young group that are inexperienced and need to learn.

"It's onwards and upwards for us, we need to continue that same work ethic, have that energy to make sure we're difficult to play against, we're known for that.

"Boston had identified we're a bit more possession based, we're playing better with the football, we've got some good attacking players and are a bit more of a threat.

"It's a style we'll keep evolving but inside the training ground and at The Shay, for us, there's no crisis, there's a lot of positivity around the place."

On Tuesday night's game, Cooper said: "The away performances so far, we want to build on them.

"We know how strong we can be away from home.

"We had a great performance and result there last season, I vividly remember the stand opposite the dugout was absolutely bouncing, it was a great away day for the fans, I loved it.

"We'll be ready to go again, and I think we can build on how we've dug in on Saturday when we needed to, but also showed some quality as well."

Winger Max Wright, who missed the win at Boston, is doubtful for the trip to Rochdale.

"He tweaked his knee in the game against Oldham, so he's recovering from that," said Cooper.

"And he's been struggling with a toe injury, so he's had an injection on that to try and settle that down."

Neither Zak Emmerson or Angelo Cappello will be fit for the game on Tuesday.

"Both will be back in training this week and they'll both take part in the pre-match warm-up to get more ball work done and get that transition into getting back playing," Cooper said.

"So Rochdale's probably a game too soon but they've both been first class in their approach to recovery and we're hoping to get them back in (the squad) post-Rochdale."