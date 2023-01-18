"It's frustrating and it's a challenge" - Millington says postponements have proved disruptive

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town’s fourth round clash at Harrow was due to be played on Saturday but was called off due to a frozen pitch, and was then rescheduled for Tuesday but was again postponed, this time due to a frozen pitch, the same reason it was called off earlier today (Wednesday).

It will now be played on Tuesday, January 31.

Millington says the knock-on effect of those attempted rearrangements and subsequent postponements has severely disrupted their week.

"Wednesday's cancellation isn't the issue really, it's Tuesday's that's the issue,” said the Town boss.

"Tuesday is the day we lost because if the Tuesday game had been called off Monday, we'd have been in training Tuesday.

"The fact it was called off late on Tuesday morning means we've missed another day's training.

"And not playing on Wednesday means our training week has been a really light match prep session on Monday, nothing on Tuesday apart from home work-outs for the lads.

"Nothing on Wednesday apart from home work-outs for the lads, and then we're back in Thursday, Friday.

"Friday will be a light match prep session, so in reality the guys will have only had one proper session this week.

"That absolutely undermines our preparation for Wealdstone, especially off the back of us having not played many competitive games in recent weeks.

"So it's frustrating and it's a challenge, but we meet every challenge head on and we do our very best to get round it."

The three postponements to the Harrow game are the latest in a long line of Halifax games that have been called off this season, including the previous round of the FA Trophy against Guiseley and league games against Southend, Dorking and Barnet.

"It's not necessarily the fact that games are called off, it's more when they're called off and the fact that we're losing games on the day means that, because we don't have our own training facility, all of a sudden we've nowhere to train,” Millington said.

"We don't have the option to go and do a session with the lads.

"We're not the only ones in our league who will suffer that type of situation, there are a number that do, but we aspire to be better, we aspire to be competing with the Chesterfields, the Notts Countys and the Wrexhams, at least on the pitch, if not in our bank balance.

"But to do that, we need to be able to prepare the lads to the very best of our ability and that's been undermined by the nature of the postponements, when they're called off and leaving us with limited time to work with the lads and keep them in tip-top condition."

