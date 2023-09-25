"It's incumbent on all of us to try and make it a more positive, vibrant experience at The Shay," says Millington ahead of Town's home double-header
Halifax welcome Dagenham and Redbridge to The Shay on Tuesday, the first of back-to-back home games for them, with Eastleigh the visitors next Saturday.
The Shaymen produced another creditable display away from home in Saturday's 0-0 draw at high-flying Barnet.
But Town have struggled more on their own patch so far this season, playing poorly in games at home to Dorking, Southend and Gateshead, as well as in the second-half against Oxford City.
"The massive objective for us is to transfer the work ethic and energy that we brought to Saturday's game and the Chesterfield game, to bring that to a home performance," Millington said.
"The shackles are most definitely off and the players have got to maintain that level of energy for 90, 95 minutes at home.
"That's what we'll be working to do. It's an excellent point at Barnet, we'd have certainly have preferred three, but we've got to be respectful to Barnet and say it's an excellent point.
"But what makes it even better is if we take three at home against Dagenham."
When asked if the shackles had been on too much at home this season, with some fans at The Shay frustrated at Halifax's style of play, Millington said: "I think we've under-performed in terms of what we've tried to do with the ball at home, for sure.
"I think the set-up of the team, albeit the same as away from home, the objectives we're trying to achieve and the way we're asking them to play is different because we're at home.
"However, sometimes we've found that the lads have been more cautious.
"But there are certain performances - first-half against Oxford, Bromley, moments of other games - where we've been the team we were trying to be.
"Criticism in that sense is correct but I think what I'd ask of the home fans is to get behind the lads because they want to be a front-foot team, like they were on Saturday.
"OK, Barnet might have had a it more of the ball but nobody can question the front-foot nature of our performance, the lads have done everything they can to go and win the game.
"They've not sat off, it's not a 0-0 draw where we've sat in, camped in and not created anything, we've been front-foot in everything we've tried to do and we can certainly do that at home and that's what we'll be trying to achieve."
Millington says everyone at the club has a role to play in helping to improve Town's performances at The Shay.
He added: "It's incumbent on all of us to try and make it a more positive, vibrant experience at The Shay, incumbent on us as staff to get absolute clarity across to the players about how we impose our front-foot style you saw on Saturday on oppositions at home.
"It's incumbent on the players to go out and do that and the fans have got a responsibility to stick with them for 95 minutes.
"We can't go a goal down or go in 0-0 at half-time and people be reacting negatively to that, we've got to encourage and keep pushing forward.
"There's certainly no lack of effort on behalf of the boys, so let's keep encouraging them to play the way they did on Saturday and be a really aggressive, front-foot team."