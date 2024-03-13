Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax's home game against Oldham Athletic was the latest of several of their games this season to be called off due to the pitch being deemed unplayable.

"The pitch has been better this season, it's lasted longer than it has previously," said Millington, who went to watch upcoming opponents York City in action at Altrincham last night, while head of recruitment Gareth McClelland was watching Sunday's opponents Oxford City at Chesterfield.

"This is my fifth season at the club and up until a couple of weeks ago it was in the best shape it had been in for that length of time.

"So we are grateful for that but it's a problem that will unfortunately never see a resolution, it's just going to be something that we have to deal with until there's a more permanent solution found."

Not for the first time, the Town boss was left frustrated that a home game had to be postponed.

"I'm a bit of a foolish optimist because I always think there'll be some magic fix and we'll get the game on," he said.

"But very disappointed, we all hate missing games, we want to play, especially these big ones, the Chesterfields and the Oldhams, you want to be playing in those games.

"That's when The Shay really comes alive so it's always a blow when they get postponed."

Millington says the postponement will allow one or two of Town's squad to rest and recuperate.

"It does but it's a bit of a false economy because by the time these games come round someone else will have a knock or a niggle or an injury," Millington said.

"We always think it'll give one or two time to heal, which it will, but then the flipside of that is by the time it comes round there'll be another two or three who are a doubt with injury, so you never really benefit in that sense.

"I guess the only real benefit is that I guess the pitch will hopefully be in a bit better shape by the time we play them."