"It's just what we needed" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

To get that first win over the line is brilliant - a couple of goals and a clean sheet, it was a perfect day really.

It'll be massive for confidence. It's a young group so a lot of them will be building off that confidence from that win.

A few bodies came in and did well, Kian Spence has looked good these last couple of games.

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

It'll give the lads loads of confidence going into the next game, which again hopefully we can build on.

It's been a tough start, not the start we'd hoped for. It's been difficult, it's been frustrating, there's been a couple of games where we played really well and didn’t got what we wanted or deserved.

But that's the league, it's about winning and it's great to get that win on Monday and with a decent performance as well.

It's something to build on, it'll give the lads confidence going into the next game, it's just what we needed.

Winning breeds confidence. I've known difficult starts to a season where it's been frustrating, but I always felt that with the couple of good performances we showed, it was going to come.

Obviously it was very frustrating against Notts County, but to go into the Scunthorpe game like we did and get the win was brilliant.

Notts County are a good team, they're up there for a reason so we always knew it was going to be a difficult game.

But to lose in the manner we did wasn't acceptable.

It was good we had a game so quickly so we could put our minds onto that. It helped because football can change very quickly, and thankfully it did for us on Monday.

I've probably got a bit of a fight on my hands now to get my place back.

It was just too quick a turnaround for me - I've never known there being a one day gap between games before, I think it's something only this league does.

It was always going to be difficult for me to make the Scunthorpe game but the lads dug out the result and got the win and a clean sheet.