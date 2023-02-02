Adam Senior. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax is the defender's fifth loan club already, while his time at boyhood club Bolton has featured plenty of ups and downs.

So he is ideally placed to hit the ground running at Halifax amid a testing time for The Shaymen as they attempt to revive their fading play-off hopes.

"It's a good group of lads, good management staff," said Senior, who wasn't eligible for Tuesday night's FA Trophy win at Harrow Borough.

"Saturday was a tough game (at Notts County) because they're up there at the top of the league so it was always going to be a tough place to go.

"We just need to keep working as a team and get back to winning ways, which I think will happen.

"I've been in a lot of dressing rooms and I've been at a lot of clubs.

"The fan base here, from what I've seen so far, expect to be winning and have high expectations.

"I've been at a lot of clubs where it's been like that.

"You get bad results but that happens to everyone, every year.

"At Bolton last year, we had a bad run of games but then we started winning and we were unbeaten until the end of the season pretty much.

"It just happens in football.

"The gaffer knows what he's doing, it's just about grinding this bad period out and then once you do that, you start flying again."

Senior believes there is enough about the Town squad to instigate an upturn in fortunes.

"I see it every day, there's good players in the team but it's just about sticking together and getting out of this bad run of games," he said.

"If we keep together we can rise back up.

"But there's some good players, we've got experience like Clarkey, he's a defender so I try to learn off him.

"We're similar players, both centre-halves who are both six foot.

"He's had an unbelievable career so it's about learning off him."

Senior has been at Bolton since he was five and made his debut when he was 17-years-old.

"When you're from there as well, to have supported them and played for them, it's good," he said.

"There's been ups and downs, obviously they were in the Premier League and then the club went into administration and nearly went (bust), we weren't getting paid and stuff.

"But now it's back on the rise and it's a good place now.

"It's not back to the Premier League but it's a good place to be."

Senior's first loan spell was at Ashton United, playing nine games and scoring three, before playing five times on loan at York and then having spells at Chorley and Telford.

"I've played for six teams now and been in a lot of dressing rooms," he said.

"I'm not bothered about going into a dressing room, you're all men.

"It's more getting to know people's names - that's the hardest bit!"

Senior, who has captained Wanderers at every age group level, is out of contract at Bolton in the summer.

"I haven't thought about it to be honest, that's football," he said.

"I just try not to think about it and with me being on loan at Halifax now, I'm just trying to get on with playing my football.

"I know they watch all my games and they speak to me every week.

"They've always kept track of me on all my loans, so I know how they work with loan players, having been on five loans!"

Senior's loan is due to expire on February 19, but he says he would be open to staying on longer at The Shay.

"If I do well and the gaffer and the club and Bolton are happy with me extending, then I would because I feel like it's a good opportunity at this club," he said.

"It's not one of the big clubs in the league in comparison to a Wrexham or a Notts County.