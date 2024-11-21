Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town midfielder Tom Pugh hopes he's got a place for keeps in the Shaymen first-team.

The 24-year-old started Halifax's first four games of the season but then had to wait until October 5 for his next league start.

He then came out of the side again but has started the last two matches, which have seen The Shaymen beat Woking and Yeovil.

"Obviously I started the first few games but you always know that in football, things can change and it came to the point where I've had to fight to try and get back in," he said.

Tom Pugh

"I feel like I've done that in the last couple of games, where we've got two wins, so it's up to me to keep that slot.

"I think you've got to expect (to be fighting for a place), you can't just go into any club and expect to play every single minute.

"There's going to be players at every club who are going to be fighting for minutes.

"I've done that throughout my career so I'm used to it and I know what needs to be done."

On whether Pugh feels it's his shirt to lose at the moment, he said: "You'd like to think so, due to the fact that we've won the last two and we've put two quite pleasing performances in against two good teams.

"We've got a tough run of games coming up but as long as I stay fit, touch wood, it's my place lose I'd like to think."

Pugh, who has made 15 appearances so far this season, feels there is more to come from him in a Town shirt.

"Sometimes in football, it takes a good two, three, four games to get up and running and once you get that consistency going, we're in the play-offs now, I'm enjoying my football.

"I think you'll start to see a bit more."

Assessing The Shaymen's season so far, Pugh said: "We're a hard-working, gritty team and that's what I'm about as well.

"I've been in teams before that have been decent but they sometimes can't see out a game.

"But that's the difference and that's why we are where we are in the league.

"I think we should have got a result against Rochdale and York so you could add those four points to where we are now.

"But as a club, we're aming to go as high as we can.

"We should have got a result against York, we beat Barnet, drew with Oldham and Gateshead, should have got something against Rochdale, so all the teams above us, we've done well against.

"So we can be right up there."

Pugh added: "We've been working on stopping conceding from set-pieces, so if we start to cut that out we'll concede less.

"Up the other end, like you saw against York, we must have had eight or nine chances but just couldn't put it away.

"That's football, that's why we love it. One week you might score five or six and then the next week, you can't hit a barn door.

"You've just got to stick to what you know, stick together, and that's what we've been doing and the results are coming."

Pugh insists the aim among the Town squad this season is promotion and believes they have a group of players good enough to finish high up the table.

That's despite Halifax having the youngest average age of any team in the National League this term.

"We've shown that having a young group can be really good because we've got loads of energy," he said.

"Yes, we're a young side but we've still got experience and we're proving that week in, week out. We're proving people wrong I believe."

Pugh will be hoping to keep his place for Saturday's home game against Sutton, which precedes a visit to Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday and then a home match with Southend next weekend.

"The league is hard and it's a jam packed week but this is why we play the game, to play football and play 90 minutes week in, week out and win games," Pugh said.

"Our aim is to come away with as many points as possible."