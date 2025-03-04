"It's up to us," says Halifax boss Millington as race for the play-offs enters the home straight

Chris Millington says it's up to his Town side to earn their place in the play-offs as the season enters the home straight.

Halifax are back in action at home to Forest Green Rovers tonight after a break of nine days since their last game, a 2-2 draw at York City.

The Shaymen are sixth in the National League, five points ahead of Eastleigh and Southend, who are just outside the top seven and have played a game more.

Below them, Rochdale are seven points adrift of Town with three games in hand.

"Effectively it's in our hands isn't it," Millington said. "It's up to us to establish a run of performances that warrant a play-off finish.

"We feel, after the Forest Green game, there's only really Oldham and Altrincham left to play who are in and around us and everyone else is currently below us.

"So I think we're probably in a better position than most in that sense, but we've got to navigate this difficult time getting through injuries and making sure performances remain at a high enough level to keep us in the mix."

When asked if he felt his side had benefitted from their break after a busy run of matches, the Town boss said: "It's impossible to say really.

"Most of the squad probably needed to carry on playing.

"You've got the likes of Sam Johnson, Adam Senior, Jack Evans, who've played a lot of minutes, then maybe some of the others who've played decent minutes like Adam Adetoro and Jamie Cooke who maybe needed the breather.

"But there are others who are fresh and sharp and wanted to continue to play.

"It's never a perfect science but given we've lost some important players to us in recent weeks, it was important the likes of Adam Senior and Jack Evans got an opportunity to rest and recover and hopefuly go again over the remaining games."

Forest Green are nine points adrift of leaders Barnet with a game in hand and have only lost three league matches all season.

"They certainly don't lose many, they've only lost one league games in months," Millington said.

"Very strong outfit, if you believe the rumours that are out there on budgets, we're operating at about a sixth of the playing budget they're on.

"That obviously should have an impact on the game or results but we don't fear those things, we see it as an extra challenge to overcome.

"We gave them a good game at their place and we know they won't be relishing coming to The Shay."

Town secured an impressive 1-1 draw at Forest Green in the reverse fixture earlier this season, one of six points they have earned against the top three.

"I know some of the comments post-match by their manager were maybe him not appreciating our game plan and how well we'd gone out and implemented it," Millington said.

"But we were incredibly pleased with how we went about our business there.

"We set our stall out to frustrate them and make it difficult for them, knowing how good they are in the first 60 minutes of games.

"Then we want to impose ourselves on the last half-hour and you saw that, especially in our goal, I think there were 18 passes in the build up to it.

"So we know we can impose ourselves on them and if we perform to our best and have a bit of luck, we can beat them."