FC Halifax Town celebrate their winner against Boreham Wood last Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen won their fifth game in eight league matches last weekend when they beat Boreham Wood 1-0.

But they were denied a chance to edge closer to the play-off places in midweek when their home match against Dorking was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"I'm looking forward to it, always enjoy playing at Yeovil," Millington said.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"They've clearly had a turnaround in form since Mark (Cooper) went in there, he's doing very well.

"They've tightened up at the back, I think they've only conceded three goals in the last five games and are off the back of an excellent, hard-fought shut-out at Notts County.

"It'll be a big challenge, I'm sure they'll present a threat but, more importantly, I think they'll make it very difficult for us as well in terms of our attempts to score.

"It should be a really interesting game.

"Yeovil are probably trying to do what we were trying to do a few weeks ago, which is turn a bad run of results into solid defensive performances and then look to build on that by turning some of those into victories.

"We're maybe slightly ahead of them in that process, but we've got to go there and recognise the threats they carry, try to nullify those and ensure that we use the strength we've developed over the last few weeks to try and hurt them - that's how we'll approach it.

"It's very much a case of building on what we've done in the last few weeks and hopefully we'll look a bit stronger in terms of squad depth going into the game."

Four of Halifax's last five league wins have come at home, although they did take four points from two tricky away games recently against Solihull Moors and Bromley.

"I'm probably a bit of an optimist but I think we're capable of beating anyone, anywhere, and I go into every game believing we're the better team and that we're capable of winning," Millington said.

"We will always approach games in that manner and look to win them.

"That's our objective. Clearly you've got more of a chance of winning your home games because you've got the home crowd and the familiarity of the pitch and the environment.

"But we'll have a game-plan and make sure that's geared towards winning the match.

"The mindset for us going into every game is to go and win it.

"When you're on the coach on the way home from a long trip, like Bromley, Maidstone or Yeovil, you certainly don't want to be coming back off the back of a defeat.

"But we don't prepare with that in mind, we prepare with the objective of trying to get three points.

"We've given everybody a head start this season and we're very, very anxious to start clawing back some of that ground as quickly as we can."

Millington was hoping defender Jesse Debrah would be training this week as he tries to recover from a bout of tonsillitis.

"He's still quite poorly," said the Town boss, "he's definitely better than he was over the weekend but the poor lad's been knocked sideways by tonsillitis."

Forward Osayamen Osawe is back fit after his own illness.

"He trained on Monday so he's over his illness and will be available for selection," Millington said.

On defender Jamie Stott, who played through the pain barrier against Boreham Wood on Saturday, Millington said: "He came through the game well, he'll train again Thursday and we're hopeful that he'll be available for selection for Saturday."

On fellow centre-back Tom Clarke, Millington said: "Some of the pain has passed and he'll be assessed again.

"Saturday may be a bit too soon for him but the signs are positive that he's on the mend."

Millington said Jordan Keane is nearing the end of his recovery from a foot injury.

"He trained on Monday. We'd like to get some sessions into Jordan before we think about starting him, but he may be available for the bench for Saturday," said the Town boss.

On Festus Arthur's hamstring injury, Millington said: "Similar to Jordan, we'd hope to get some sessions into him before starting him, but he's at a similar stage of his recovery."

And on Jordan Slew, who is also recovering from a hamstring injury, Millington said: "He's progressing well with his recovery, he trained on Monday.

"He maybe needs a couple of sessions before he's available to start, but he should be available for selection next week all being well."

Matty Warburton is yet to start a game since coming back from injury recently.

"He's fit, and I'd argue he's ready to start games," said Millington.

"We're fortunate with the quality we've got in that area of the pitch at the moment and the availability of players in that area, there's an awful lot of competition.

"We have been trying to build Warby up with extra sessions, and trying to take opportunities to get him up to speed, and I think he is, I think he'd be ready to start as and when called upon."

Jack Hunter is suspended for the game, but striker Mani Dierseruvwe is available again having served his one-game ban, leaving Millington with a potentially tough choice up-front between top-scorer Dierseruvwe and Saturday's match-winner Rob Harker.

"This is the position we want to be in, is that we've got two number nines who are able to equally deputise for each other as and when required," Millington said.

"We're getting to that stage now where both players are becoming equally capable of doing the job we need them to do."

Millington reiterated that there is no urgency in bringing in any possible new signings.

"There was a flurry of activity late last week with the shortage of centre-halves we had, with one falling through at the eleventh hour," he said.

"We look like we're getting closer to having a number of players back and quite frankly, the quality we've got coming back is over and above anything that's available on the loan market.

"There's players going into other clubs, but if they could sign the players we've got coming back from injury, they'd be signing those over and above the loan signings they're taking."

And on Town's third round FA Trophy draw away to Guiseley on Saturday, December 17, the Town boss said: "It's a local club, a club we're very familiar with, obviously we've had dealings with them this season with Tom Scott having a loan spell there.

"We know a number of the players, and it's always good to have a local derby at this stage of the Trophy, and it's one we'll take seriously.