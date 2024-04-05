Chris Millington

The Shaymen missed out on a chance to move into the top seven as they drew 1-1 with York City on Tuesday.

If Aldershot fail to win at Hartlepool on Saturday, Halifax can move into the play-offs if they beat Kidderminster in their televised clash at Aggborough (5.30pm).

But Millington says the focus will be on the 90 minutes rather than what the outcome of the game might be.

"It's one game at a time, we've got to prepare properly and give it everything," he said.

"They have some real strong parts to their game, I know their league position suggests they're in a bit of bother but the reality is there are certain things they do within their style of play that put them in the top five in terms of that particular stat.

"So we know we've got to be very competitive in our duels, we've got to be very competitive aerially, we've got to look after second balls as well as we can and then when we can, we've got to control possession."

Centre-back Jo Cummings is available for Saturday's game, although winger Angelo Cappello isn't expected to be in contention until next week.

Millington confirmed Aaron Cosgrave wasn't left out of the squad on Tuesday due to any injury, but said defenders Jordan Keane and Tom Wilson were unlikely to be back fit before the end of the campaign.

Town have only picked up one point from their last two games following below-par displays against Hartlepool and York.

"I think we were outstanding against Chesterfield and we know that it's hard to maintain those performance levels at this stage of the season," said the Halifax boss.

"It's no lack of effort, no lack of trying and application on the part of the majority of the lads.

"But we aspire to hit those levels every game and that's what we'll be trying to do against Kiddy."

When asked if those performances were a concern, Millington said: "That's the reality, York will probably be saying the same, they were brilliant against Chesterfield and then struggled to hit the heights on Tuesday.

"I've watched a lot of football over the weekend in the National League and I'm seeing good teams really wrestling for form.

"Solihull managed to nick a 1-0 win but really struggld in terms of the performance, by their own manager's admission, against Wealdstone.

"The other games we've watched have played out a similar way, so we're not on our own that we can't maintain our very, very best football all the time but it certainly doesn't stop us trying."

Millington added: "The two things I'll always ask for are effort and as long as everyone's giving everything they've got then I've got absolutely no complaints, and trying their very best to perform to the highest level they possibly can.

"If I get that then I've absolutely no concerns and I'll accept whatever position we finish in the league.

"If we drop below those high standards in terms of effort and application then I've got a problem with lads and I can't use them.

"I've always believed we can have a successful season, always believed that we're able to make a push for getting this club into League Two.

"But it's vital that we approach it in a game-by-game way.

"Any time we get distracted by the bigger picture and the promise of play-offs or promotion then we start to fall short and we've under-performed, so all our focus goes into doing whatever we can to put in a performance that deserves three points against Kidderminster."

Halifax have games-in-hand over three of the four teams above them, but that does mean it will be a busy end to the season, with midweek games against Oldham and Ebbsfleet coming up.

"The one thing we don't want, the one thing that is a challenge for us are postponements," Millington said.

"That's the one thing we're really desperate to avoid but if we do have postponements, if we do have challenges getting games on then we'll approach it in the most positive way we possibly can and we'll look to be as adaptable as we can.