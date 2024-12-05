"I've been there and done it but I want more" - Wembley winner Cooke targeting more silverware as Town prepare to start FA Trophy campaign

Jamie Cooke insists winning the FA Trophy last year hasn't diminished his or his team-mates' hunger to do so again.

Halifax start this year's campaign away to Nottinghamshire side Basford United on Saturday, who are 14th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Shaymen's defence of the trophy ended at the first hurdle last season when they lost at home to Altrincham, but Cooke says the determination is there to have another crack at going all the way.

"It's an important cup. Some of the best players in the world don't get the chance to play at Wembley so to have that chance to showcase yourself, it's a huge opportunity," he told the Courier.

Jamie Cooke

"We'll always be motivated to win and we'll be going for it this season.

"Any silverware you can add to your tally is really good.

"If that was it, it might start getting forgotten about but if you win it again more recently, it keeps it in people's minds and that's what you want.

"I've been there and done it but I want more and I'll strive for more.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium. Jamie Cooke scores the winner

"Any chance I get to play in those big games, in cup finals, that's what I want and that's what the team wants."

Cooke scored the winner at Wembley as Town beat Gateshead last May.

"It's the best day of my life still, it's just such a highlight, having my family there," he said.

"It's a great stadium, great occasion and the main thing was having everyone there supporting me.

"The way it turned out, I was absolutely buzzing.

"In football, you get your head down and move onto the next challenge so I don't think about it often but when I see family and friends, they'll remind and say 'do you not think it's crazy that you scored at Wembley!'"

But Town haven't won a game in the FA Trophy or the FA Cup since then.

"It's crazy isn't it - we've not had the best run have we, so hopefully that can change on Saturday," said Cooke, who wasn't part of the side that was dumped out of the FA Cup last season by lower-league side Marine.

"We didn't have the best result last season but if we focus on ourselves, focus on what we're good at, play the way we want to play then we'll have no problem," Cooke said.

"It'll be a tough test, of course it will, but we'll be up for it and raring to go."

The Town forward admits the league season does take priority over the FA Trophy though.

"The league is what we're concentrating on mostly, we want to do well in the league this season and we feel we have a chance to," he said.

"But it's a very close second, the FA Trophy, because of what it does for the club and the memories it creates for everyone involved."

Does Cooke believe Town have the squad to compete on both fronts?

"We've got a really good squad, and who's to say we can't?," he said.

"In the league, things are looking good for us and if we keep doing our jobs and keep doing what we're good at, the only way is up.

"And it's the same with the Trophy.

"I think we've got enough depth to go the full way again.

"There might be injuries, but we're Halifax Town, we don't stop working hard."

Cooke, who has netted three goals in 19 league games this season, says he is enjoying his football at Halifax but wants to produce more of an end product.

"I'm loving it. I want to have more goals and assists but they'll come," he said.

"Playing football is what I want to do and it's the most important thing for me, so I'm happy the gaffer has the faith he has in me and that I'm getting a lot of minutes under my belt.

"That's what I want, to play football and enojy myself, because if I'mnot enjoying it there's no point doing it, but I'm just made up to have the opportunity to go out and showcase myself."

The 22-year-old signed a new contract at Town in the summer and says his relationship with manager Chris Millington is one of the reasons why.

"We have good conversations together and he has full faith in me," he said.

"I wanted that belief behind me and he gives me that confidence to go out there and be myself and do what I want to do.

"I'm really happy I stayed because I've become really close to the place, with the fans and the staff.

"It's my fourth season, I'm second longest serving player now so I'm getting part of the furniture!

"But yeah, I'm really happy and I'm enjoying my football, which is the main thing."