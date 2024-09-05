Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billy Waters's first spell at FC Halifax Town helped him enjoy his football again - and he's hoping his return to the club has the same effect.

The striker scored 21 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, helping Town reach the National League play-offs.

But since then, he admits it's been "up and down", with a decent season at Barrow, under Pete Wild, in League Two followed by a frustrating time at Wrexham.

"When I went to Barrow with Pete, it was going well," he said.

Billy Waters during his first spell at Halifax

"I won League Two player of the month, and I was really proud of that.

"I was in and out a few times, averaging one goal every three games but I was playing more in a ten role or on the wing, rather than down the middle.

"But I still found myself getting chances and getting goals, I still enjoyed it.

"When the Wrexham deal was suggested to me, it was something I couldn't turn down, with everything that was going on with the club and where they were in the league.

"There was a very high chance they were going to go up to League Two and it was on my doorstep as well.

"There were a number of different factors, location being a big one.

"I couldn't turn it down and I don't regret it.

"I knew my game-time was probably going to be limited but I still went with the attitude of 'just work hard and see what happens'.

"Unfortunately, it's not worked out but that's fine, that's football.

"I went on loan to Doncaster in January. I was really keen to get out and play because it'd been maybe eight months since I'd been playing.

"It didn't go how I'd imagine it would, I played but out of position.

"I don't want it to sound like I'm making excuses but it was frustrating because I wanted to play up-front, but in fairness to Doncaster, they went on an unbelievable run so it was tough to break in because you don't change a winning team.

"There's been a few offers from clubs down south but I think a lot of teams have been looking at me thinking 'we've not seen him play in 18 months', which I fully understand.

"I get that, that's the game, so it's important for me to get back playing now.

"I don't want to rush into a move where it might not work out, and that's why I was pushing for Halifax.

"I've got a lot of love for the club, I know the staff and a few of the players, so it makes it that easier move because you know what you're heading into."

A year after being a key player in the Halifax side and enjoying his best ever goalscoring season, Waters found himself on the fringes of the first-team at Wrexham, a situation which would persist for the next 18 months.

"You've just got to try and be as resilient as you can," he said.

"The only frustrating thing about it is you know what people are thinking - 'he's not played in 18 months' and I'm thinking 'well, I haven't but I'm still the same player I was at Halifax'.

"It's frustrating when you don't have that platform to go out and show what you can do.

"Wrexham were brilliant with me and they were fair with me, it was still an enjoyable club to be at, the lads were great and the staff were great with how they handled me.

"But ultimately, as a footballer, you do want to be playing games, so it's just great to go somwhere where, hopefully, I can get that."

Waters says he has full confidence he can come back to Halifax and do what he did last time.

"I don't want to jinx it or anything!" he said. "But training at Wrexham, some of the players there are incredible so you obviously have to raise your own standards to not look out of place and compete with that.

"So I've learned a lot and it'll just be nice to hopefully get games because, as a footballer, you do need a run of games to get yourself going so to be given the chance to do that is all I feel I need to get myself back up to speed and go from there.

"But I feel fit and ready to go."

And there is a sense of unfinished business with The Shaymen for Waters following their play-off defeat against Chesterfield just over two years ago.

"Football is up and down, and I've had periods like that at other clubs before, although probably not for that length of time, but I've still experienced that rejection and not playing," he said.

"You know what it's about, you know it's part of the game and you've just got to roll with it and just carry on.

"It's probably made me more hungry than ever to go out and play games.

"That season with Halifax three years ago was one of the best and happiest I've had in football.

"I don't typically like to dwell on games, if I lose then it's put to the back of my mind and I just crack on.

"But after that defeat in the play-offs that year I was gutted because I really felt like we deserved more out of that season.

"Obviously it wasn't meant to be but hopefully coming back this season, we can get promoted."

Waters says he is "absolutely buzzing" to be back at The Shay.

"A lot of the offers I was getting were down south and, on top of that, I wanted to go to a club like Halifax where I know Milly, the gaffer, I trust him and he knows what I'm about," he said.

"So it's nice you can go into somewhere with the ball already rolling.

"Ultimately, I'm just desoerate to play games. I know you're never guarateed to play football anywhere but hopefully I can show what I can do again."

Chris Millington was assistant manager during Waters' first spell at the club, but is now in the top job.

"Yeah, I said to him on Monday morning 'I'm going to have to get used to calling you gaffer now' because it's always been Milly for me, and he just laughed and said 'you call me whatever you like," Waters said.

"He's great, we've stayed in touch over the years, I've texted him a few times.

"When I knew it was a possibility to come back, I messaged him and we were voice-noting.

"I really rated Milly when he was assistant and from the outside looking in, he's done a fantastic job since he took over from Pete.

"So I'm really excited."

Waters joins a young Halifax squad in which he is the second oldest member aged 29.

"Me and Sam Johnson, we became really close in my time there and we've stayed in touch," Waters said.

"He's only round the corner from me so we were car-schooling.

"He said that the squad was young, that he was the oldest and the second oldest was Max (Wright) at 26.

"It'll be interesting to be one of the more senior players, and I'll try and play that role a bit and help wuth the younger lads as much as I can."

Waters' deal only runs until January, but the forward says he would be open to the possibility of that being extended.

"When I got told it was sorted, I didn't know whether it was a season loan or a short loan, but I just jumped at it whatever it was," he said.

"But I'd definitely be happy to extend it.

"You never know what could happen - I could be awful and the gaffer might not want me!

"I'm just focused on doing my bit for the team and enjoying football again.

"That's what I had the first time at the club, I was just enjoying my football again.

"When you're younger, you're always chasing that big move and trying to get as high as you can.

"But I remember that year, not even thinking about getting a move and just loving football again."