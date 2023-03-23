"I've got another gear or two to go up" - Alli starting to add an end product to his dazzling repertoire

The Shaymen are the second-lowest scorers in the National League and have repeatedly been guilty of missing chances in games this season.

But after an inconsistent first-half of the campaign, Alli is now a regular starter and producing some dazzling moments on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been up and down," he told the Courier, "I didn't play loads of games at the start of the season.

Milli Alli. Photo: Marcus Branston

"But I've played more games more recently and I've been enjoying it.

"We've had some good performances but sometimes the results didn't match the performances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On why he feels he has become a first-team regular in recent weeks, Alli said: "Maybe just the chemistry and finding what works for the team, in terms of being attacking and on the front-foot and dangerous.

"I think I'm getting more of an end-product too, which comes with more games, I think they go hand-in-hand.

"My goals and assists have increased and I think I have developed over the season.

"You need to be putting numbers on the board in terms of goals and assists to have a spot in the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alli is certainly doing that more often.

After just one goal in his first 15 league appearances this season, Alli has scored four in his last 10.

"I want to start every game, perform as well as I can, work as hard as I can and get as many goals as I can," Alli said.

"I'd like 10, 12 goals and five assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anything is possible with God, anything is possible.

"I've got another gear or two to go up.

"There's 10 or 11 games left and I think there's still more to come, from me and the team.

"We need to build that confidence and keep going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alli was born in Nigeria and moved to Ireland with his family aged one.

He started playing football in Dublin, then moved to England as a teenager, doing a scholarship at Bury, and then playing for South Shields, Ashton United and Stockport County.

"I practice and practice outside of football," said Alli, who says he would be open to staying at the club next season.

"I like to express myself as a player and show the kind of player I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad