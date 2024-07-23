Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington says Town will provide the platform Zak Emmerson needs to showcase his ability after the striker completed his move to the club.

The 19-year-old, 6ft 2in forward has signed a one year deal with an option at The Shay, and made his first appearance in a Halifax shirt in tonight's friendly at Radcliffe Borough.

"I've known him since he was a young lad and was involved with him as a player," Millington said.

"He got a high-profile move to Brighton and then another impressive transfer for his age to Blackpool.

Chris Millington

"For one reason or another it's not quite worked out, but what that does is leaves us an opportunity to step in and help give him the platform he needs to showcase his ability.

"Very good finisher, he's got good physical attributes, there's definitely things we can help him to improve but there's certainly aspects of his play we'll benefit from straight away."

Millington says Emmerson is considered a classic 'number nine' in terms of his playing style, and has no doubts he can cut it in the fifth tier.

"We've got a lot of competition in that area so it's not a necessity that he comes in and starts banging out 90 minutes week in, week out," said the Town boss.

"But as and when called upon, and when he's settled into the group and the level, I've got no qualms about him being able to contribute at National League level, in fact I know he'll be able to."

On whether Emmerson can help shoulder the burden of Town scoring enough goals this season, Millington said: "There's pressure on a lot of players to contribute more goals, not just the forwards.

"Obviously the forwards get paid to do that, but we've got a lot of attacking flair that should be weighing in with more goals than last season.

"Once we saw Andrew Oluwabori find his feet at this level, he started to score more goals, Max Wright did the same.

"Florent Hoti did the same, I'd expect more from Adan George, Jamie Cooke and Aaron Cosgrave this year.

"Angelo Cappello's going to come in firing and hungry to weigh in and we saw a good number of goals from defenders in the early part of last season, and less so in the late part of last season, so we want the to spread their contribution out over the whole season.

"We can score plenty of goals from all over the pitch, but the strikers in particular, we're expecting to weigh in with more."