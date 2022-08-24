Jamie Allen leaves FC Halifax Town following his appearance on ITV2 reality show Love Island
FC Halifax Town have confirmed the departure of winger Jamie Allen from the club.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:09 pm
Allen, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer, didn't feature for the club during pre-season due to his appearance on the ITV2 reality show Love Island.
Allen entered the Love Island villa as one of four 'bombshells' on July 20 before being voted off the show a week later with his partner Danica Taylor.
In a statement on Twitter, FC Halifax Town said: "FC Halifax Town and Jamie Allen have mutually agreed to release Jamie from his contract and he has left the club.
"FC Halifax Town would like to thank Jamie for his contribution to the football club and wish him all the best in the future."