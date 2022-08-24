Jamie Allen leaves FC Halifax Town following his appearance on ITV2 reality show Love Island

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer, didn't feature for the club during pre-season due to his appearance on the ITV2 reality show Love Island.

Allen entered the Love Island villa as one of four 'bombshells' on July 20 before being voted off the show a week later with his partner Danica Taylor.

In a statement on Twitter, FC Halifax Town said: "FC Halifax Town and Jamie Allen have mutually agreed to release Jamie from his contract and he has left the club.

Jamie Allen. Photo: Marcus Branston

