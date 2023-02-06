Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds United coach
Leeds United have sacked Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge.
The American was appointed on February 28, 2022 with a brief to save the Whites from relegation. He did that, but the club have not progressed since, and he has paid the price with his club.
The news seeped out shortly before it was confirmed by the club at 2.52pm on Monday.
Leeds are 17th in the Premier League with 18 points from their first 20 matches. After the same number of games last season they were 15th, with 20 points.
Their only wins since November 5 have come against lower-division opposition in the FA Cup, and they have just two league victories since a stunning 3-0 win at home to Chelsea.