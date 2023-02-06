Jesse Marsch

The American was appointed on February 28, 2022 with a brief to save the Whites from relegation. He did that, but the club have not progressed since, and he has paid the price with his club.

The news seeped out shortly before it was confirmed by the club at 2.52pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League with 18 points from their first 20 matches. After the same number of games last season they were 15th, with 20 points.