Jonny called up to represent England

By Ian McCondach
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 08:36 BST
Calderdale and Greetland Disability Football Club are very proud and honoured that one of their players, Jonny Wilcock, will be making his debut for the England MENCAP team this weekend.

Jonny who plays as a striker and also can turn his hand to goalkeeping will be representing his country in the Home International Tournament against Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Jersey at Bridgend. The tournament starts on Friday, August 1.

Jonny, who is a huge Huddersfield Town fan, started out playing for the Huddersfield Town Foundation and joined Calderdale and Greetland Disability FC in 2023. At 18 years old, he quickly became a popular member of the club, and has played regularly in West Riding League tournaments.

Club chairperson, Ian McCondach, said: "We are so pleased that Jonny has been selected to play for his country. He has improved massively over the last couple of years and has bags of skill and determination.

Jonny proudly displays his England shirt.
Jonny proudly displays his England shirt.

"It is a great honour for both him and the club and we will be keeping a close eye on the games. All the players in the club are rooting for Jonny and for England - we all know he has the talent and will give 100 per cent for his country."

Jonny said: "Its' a dream come true for me - one of the best things that has happened in my life. I am so happy to represent my country."

Calderdale and Greetland Disability FC has around 70 registered players ranging from seven years to adults. Anyone interested in playing or coaching can contact Ian on 07961178668.

