Junk Old Boys edge shoot-out to deny Chequerfield in dramatic Landlords Trophy final

​The Wakefield and District Sunday Football League showpiece, played at Nostell MW, ended in a penalty shoot-out at the end of extra-time with the scores tied at 1-1.

And it was Old Boys who claimed the cup after winning the shoot-out 5-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first chance of the game fell to Chequerfield in the sixth minute when Regan Fish’s long-range effort forced Junk Old Boys goalkeeper Luke Jagger into a full-length diving save.

Man of the match, Junk Old Boys midfielder George Whittaker celebrating his award with the Landlords Trophy following his side's 5-3 penalty shootout success over Chequerfield FC. Pic: mm10_sports_photo

The long ball tactic deployed by Old Boys in the opening half was causing the Chequerfield side some problems with the pace of striker Tom Clarke a constant threat.

And Chequerfield then suffered a set-back on 14 minutes with the loss of goalkeeper Dylan Hutchinson to a knee injury. He was replaced by defender Nathan Garfoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke saw his header hit the Chequerfield woodwork and Old Boys’ George Whittaker hit the bar with a thunderous effort.

Chequerfield saw an effort cleared off the line by Rob Bartram before James Earley hit the frame of the goal just before the break.

Junk Old Boys' goal scorers accompanied by their goalkeeper and captain following their Landlords Trophy success. Front (l-r): Rob Bartram, Luke Jagger, Tom Barber (c) and Ben Carrington. Back (l-r): Ricardo Ianzito, George Whittaker and James Capewell. Pic: Sal Habib

The deadlock remained until the first period of extra-time when Old Boys’ Ben Carrington headed home from a corner but James Earley equalised to force the final into a penalty shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Old Boys who edged the contest from the penalty spot, converting all five of their their penalties thanks to Rob Bartram, Ricardo Ianzito, George Whittaker, James Capewell and Ben Carrington.

Chequerfield’s penalties were scored by Kyle Fish, Brett Smith and Robert Anderson.

READ MORE:

Junk Old Boys win the Landlords Trophy to cap a fine season adding to their Premiership Two League Cup success and winning promotion to the top flight. Pic: mm10_sports_photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Wakefield and District Sunday League Premiership One, Wakefield Athletic FC secured a 4-0 success over Nostell Miners Welfare, with Danny Young scoring all four.

A brace from substitute Sambe Jabbi helped Wakefield Athletic B to their second double of the season in their 4-1 home win over lowly St Ignatius at West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club.

James Holman gave Athletic the lead only for Iza Tunkara to level for Saints soon after.

Alex Oldroyd pounced to restore Athletic’s lead before half time and Jabbi then scored his brace to secure the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad