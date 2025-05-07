Just under 800 Halifax tickets already sold for play-off eliminator at Oldham
FC Halifax Town have already sold just under 800 tickets for their play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic next Wednesday.
Tickets for the game only went on sale earlier today, but almost 800 Town fans have already bought theirs ahead of the tie.
The winner of the tie will be away to York City in the play-off semi-finals the following week.
Tickets can be purchased from the Oldham Athletic website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.