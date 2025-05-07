Just under 800 Halifax tickets already sold for play-off eliminator at Oldham

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th May 2025, 17:14 BST
Halifax fans at Oldham earlier this seasonHalifax fans at Oldham earlier this season
FC Halifax Town have already sold just under 800 tickets for their play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic next Wednesday.

Tickets for the game only went on sale earlier today, but almost 800 Town fans have already bought theirs ahead of the tie.

The winner of the tie will be away to York City in the play-off semi-finals the following week.

Tickets can be purchased from the Oldham Athletic website.

