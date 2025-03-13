Ken Davy issues statement after council officers support his proposals for future of The Shay

Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy has issued a response after Calderdale Council officers recommended his proposal is accepted regarding the future of The Shay.

In a statement to the Halifax Courier, My Davy has also adressed the working party group’s reponse to the council officers’ decision, which said they believed that risks associated with Mr Davy’s plans for The Shay have been “insufficiently addressed”.

A council cabinet meeting on March 17 will see two options on the table for the future of the stadium.

They are a proposal from a working party of Halifax-based supporters that an independent, not-for-profit trust takes over ownership of the stadium, or a bid from Huddersfield Giants owner Mr Davy to buy the ground so the Giants can play there while a new stadium for his side was being built, before ownership of The Shay is offered back to FC Halifax Town and the Panthers.

Council officers are recommending the cabinet proceed with the proposals put forward by Mr Davy.

If Mr Davy’s proposals go ahead, a new hybrid pitch at the Shay would be constructed from summer 2025, to minimise the disruption to FC Halifax Town during the 2025/26 playing season and to prepare the ground for the relocation of the Huddersfield Giants in 2026.

In a statement to the Courier, Mr Davy said: “Having had a very constructive meeting with representatives of the working group as well as having had conversations with other supporters, and with a further meeting already arranged, I am obviously a bit disappointed to see their article.

"Nonetheless, if I am able to take the Shay forward into a positive and risk-free future for Calderdale Council, the wider community and of course, the two professional clubs, I will look forward to liaising with them as we share many similar goals.

"My objective is for The Shay to become a beacon for local sport for Halifax and the wider community of Calderdale.

"To clarify the position regarding the much-needed new hybrid pitch, both clubs have told me they cannot afford a new pitch, and I am assured it would not be happening if I wasn’t providing interest free loans of circa £400,000 to fund it.

"I will also be amazed if both clubs don’t benefit significantly from greater support, along with increased sponsorship and advertising income as a direct result of the investments in improved facilities for fans and players.

"It is no secret that I fund the Giants, therefore the very significant investments I plan for The Shay will be the same as if they were coming directly through the Giants.

"I believe this is a unique opportunity for The Shay to truly become the ‘Calderdale Community Stadium’ with substantial benefits for everyone throughout the area.

"I therefore hope my proposal will be strongly supported.”