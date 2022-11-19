Kevin Sinfield Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge: Leeds Rhinos legend runs through Halifax on way to Rugby League World Cup final

His challenges in 2020 and 2021 have already raised more than £5million but this week-long challenge is celebrating the awareness raised by three inspirational sporting characters who have done so much to raise the profile of those impacted by the disease.

Starting on Sunday, November 13, Kevin is running from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Old Trafford in Manchester in his Ultra 7 in 7 challenge.

The Ultra 7 in 7 challenge will support five charities which support people affected by MND, and invest in research for effective treatments and a cure for the disease. The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield stopping at Peoples Park, Halifax on the final day of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

The whole challenge will build to a finish as Kevin enters the pitch at Old Trafford at half time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup final later today (Saturday).

Kevin is passing through Halifax on the final day of his challenge. After setting off from Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium, when reaching the Stump Cross Inn he joined Godley Lane. On the outskirts of Halifax he joined the A58 heading towards the town centre, turning right onto King Cross Road before joining Rochdale Road and turning left onto Pye Nest Road and Bolton Brow.

He then followed Wharf Street across the River Calder before turning left on Station Road and then soon after turning right onto Boggart Lane.

Then it was a left onto Sowerby Croft Lane before a right onto Harper Royd Lane, following the road as it turns into Hob Lane before a right turn onto Moor Bottom Lane and Butterworth End Lane.

He then followed the road until reaching Greetland Road before turning left onto Jackson Lane and Rishworth Road before heading across the Lancashire border.

He was scheduled to arrive at Old Trafford at 4.30pm.

Supporters can donate at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge.

