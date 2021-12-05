Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 FC Halifax Town: "We got what we deserved today," says Wild after FA Cup exit

Pete Wild. Photo: Ed Boyden

Two first-half goals knocked Town out of the competition after a dreadful display from The Shaymen.

"They wanted it more than us," said Wild. "My summarising thought is that we've been beaten by a team that wanted it more than we did, and as a manager and players, that should really hurt, because that's something we can all affect and we didn't affect.

"We didn't start well enough, we conceded two avoidable goals early on that put us on the back foot, and we're really disappointed in that.

"It gave us a mountain to climb. If we get the penalty we should have done then that gives us a chance, and their second goal looks miles offside.

"But if you don't have a shot at goal, you get what you deserve, and we got what we deserved today."

When asked what his side could have done better for Kidderminster's goals, Wild said: "We've got to stop crosses. Even if he's offside or he isn't, we've got to stop crosses. Two avoidable goals, really disappointed how they've gone in today."

Tom Bradbury made his comeback from injury at half-time, replacing fellow centre-back Jesse Debrah.

"We needed to get players higher up the pitch so I wanted two centre-halves who were natural left and right footers stepping up with the ball and trying to bump Kian and Greeny higher up the pitch and get more men higher so we could attack them better," Wild said.

"We've had all the ball second-half but for all our dominant play w haven't challenged their goalkeeper, so it's pointless.

"It's not good enough, we were outworked and that's not going to get us where we need to be, I've said that in the dressing room.

"When there's big crowds on, like there will be over Christmas, we've got to stand up to them and we haven't done that today.

"They did to us what we wanted to do to them and full credit to them, they deserve all the praise, fair play to them."

On the travelling Halifax fans, who went in numbers to Aggborough but cast a shadow ono the day by throwing objects onto the pitch, Wild said: "860 fans is a phenomenal effort, I'm pleased they've travelled in their numbers and I'm gutted for them that we haven't got the result that our recent play warranted.

"I know a few of them were frustrated at the end and shouted things back, which disappoints me, for how well we've played this season, but we've all got to stick together, move on and make sure that that's the flash in the pan.

"We need to get back to being us; get back on the training ground, reflect properly on the goals today and our general play, especially the first 20 minutes, and make sure we're more of a threat.