Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Cup second round clash against Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:50 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:49

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:48

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:46

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:44

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:42

Kick off approaching

Definitely has that feel of a big cup tie today. A mixture of excitement and tension in the air. Should be a really good match going on the form of both sides. Atmosphere building nicely under the lights

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:40

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:39

Cliff

Just seen former Town man Cliff Moyo in the stands, now of Kidderminster. Not involved today due to injury

Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 15:38

FC Halifax TownPete Wild