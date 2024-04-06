Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the match as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Shot by Harker from 25 yards is over the bar
Don’t know why the Kiddy keeper persists in kicking it high out of his hands, it’s getting caught in the wind every time
Corner straight to Sam Johnson
Kiddy corner
Cross by Cooke from the left is harmless
Long throw by Kiddy into the Town box is cleared
Pretty basic style from Kiddy, going back to front quite quickly
Not much happening so far - just the one Kiddy shot blocked. Kiddy probably shading it though in terms of looking more settled
Big contrast in styles on the touchline too - Brown very demonstrative, constantly barking orders. Andy Cooper very composed and calm in comparison
Phil Brown very nattily dressed - blue jumper, white trousers and a scarf
Some high balls getting caught on the wind here