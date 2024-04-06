Live

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Kidderminster Harriers from Aggborough.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Apr 2024, 15:50 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the match as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

17:46 BST

15

Shot by Harker from 25 yards is over the bar

Don’t know why the Kiddy keeper persists in kicking it high out of his hands, it’s getting caught in the wind every time

17:44 BST

14

Corner straight to Sam Johnson

17:43 BST

13

Kiddy corner

17:42 BST

12

Cross by Cooke from the left is harmless

17:41 BST

11

Long throw by Kiddy into the Town box is cleared

17:40 BST

10

Pretty basic style from Kiddy, going back to front quite quickly

17:39 BST

9

Not much happening so far - just the one Kiddy shot blocked. Kiddy probably shading it though in terms of looking more settled

17:39 BST

8

Big contrast in styles on the touchline too - Brown very demonstrative, constantly barking orders. Andy Cooper very composed and calm in comparison

17:37 BST

7

Phil Brown very nattily dressed - blue jumper, white trousers and a scarf

17:36 BST

6

Some high balls getting caught on the wind here

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League