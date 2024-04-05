Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Kidderminster Harriers.

Phil Brown

Venue: Aggborough

Date: Saturday, April 6

Kick-off: 5.30pm

Referee: Andrew Miller has shown 36 yellow cards and one red card in eight National League games this season, awarding three penalties. He was in charge for Town's 2-1 home defeat to Aldershot in February.

Odds: Kidderminster win 11/10, draw 9/4, Halifax win 21/10

In the league this season

Kidderminster: PL43 W11 D13 L19 F39 A52 GD-13 Pts46

Halifax: PL41 W17 D12 L12 F51 A46 GD5 Pts63

Last five games

Kidderminster: Fylde (h) D 1-1, Bromley (a) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) D 1-1, Altrincham (h) L 3-1, Chesterfield (a) W 3-1

Halifax: Boreham Wood (h) W 2-1, Oxford City (a) W 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 4-2, Hartlepool (a) L 1-0, York (h) D 1-1

Scorers

Kidderminster: Hemmings (15), Morgan-Smith (9), Omotayo (3), Brown (3), Lambert (3), Hobson (3), McDonagh, McNally, Leesley, Pearce, Penny, Phillips, Preston, Richards, McLean

Halifax: Alli (7), Harker (7), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Wright (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George

Manager: Former Hull, Derby and Southend boss - and ex-Halifax captain - Phil Brown has won seven, drawn five and lost three in the league since taking charge of Kidderminster on January 10. He has lifted them from being rock bottom of the National League to giving them a fighting chance of staying up.

Last season: 6th in National League North

One to watch: Striker Ashley Hemmings was top-scorer at Kidderminster last season and is so again this time round. The former Plymouth, Walsall and Dagenham and Redbridge forward has been at Aggborough since October 2019 and scored against Halifax when Kidderminster knocked them out of the FA Cup in December 2021.

Head-to-head: Played 23, Kidderminster wins 9, draws 4, Halifax wins 10

Last time they met: Two goals by Milli Alli earned Town a 2-1 win at The Shay back in October.

Match facts: Kidderminster are without a win in their last five home games, failing to score in three of them.

Halifax have only won once in their last eight visits to Aggborough

Town have only kept a clean sheet in two of their last eight away games.

