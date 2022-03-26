King's Lynn v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against King's Lynn.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:52
King’s Lynn 2-0 Halifax
Another day to forget. Back to back defeats
KL free kick
Melee in the box, Town’s frustrations boiling over late on
Town wanted a free kick for a push, not given and Omotayo goes on to find the net from close range
Omotayo seals it
2-0
PW getting frustrated on the touchline
4 mins added
KL simply showing more aggression, more desire and more composure than Halifax, who are losing with a whimper
Good tenacity by McDonagh to earn a chance from an angle but he prods it wide of the near post
Glancing header wide by Spence from a left wing cross
Barrett replaced by Kurran-Browne. Barrett probably MOM
Corner straight out for a goal kick