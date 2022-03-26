King's Lynn v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against King's Lynn.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:36 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

King’s Lynn v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:52

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:52

FT

King’s Lynn 2-0 Halifax

Another day to forget. Back to back defeats

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:50

93

KL free kick

Melee in the box, Town’s frustrations boiling over late on

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:48

91

Town wanted a free kick for a push, not given and Omotayo goes on to find the net from close range

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:48

91

Omotayo seals it

2-0

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:48

90

PW getting frustrated on the touchline

4 mins added

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:46

88

KL simply showing more aggression, more desire and more composure than Halifax, who are losing with a whimper

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:44

87

Good tenacity by McDonagh to earn a chance from an angle but he prods it wide of the near post

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:42

85

Glancing header wide by Spence from a left wing cross

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:39

82

Barrett replaced by Kurran-Browne. Barrett probably MOM

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:38

81

Corner straight out for a goal kick

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
FC Halifax TownNational LeaguePete Wild