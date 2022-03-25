King's Lynn v FC Halifax Town preview

The Walks, home of King's Lynn. Photo: Tim Smith

Venue: The Walks

Date: Saturday, March 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee: Matthew Dicicco took charge of Halifax’s 0-0 draw at Pontefract Collieries in the FA Cup earlier this season, but is yet to referee either Town or King’s Lynn in the National League this campaign. The official has shown 42 yellow cards and one red card in 11 National League games this season, and has awarded one penalty so far in the campaign.

Odds: King's Lynn win 7/2, draw 11/4, Halifax win 13/20

Season so far

King's Lynn: P38, W7, D6, L25, F37, A69

Halifax: P39, W23, D7, L9, F63, A38

Last five games

King's Lynn: Solihull (a) D 2-2, Woking (h) D 0-0, Torquay (h) L 3-2, Aldershot (a) W 3-0, Stockport (h) L 3-0

Halifax: Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Dover (h) W 2-1, Bromley (h) W 1-0, Torquay (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1

Scorers

King's Lynn: Malachi Linton (8), Josh Barrett (6), Michael Clunan (5), Brett McGavin (4), Gold Omotayo (4), Ethan Coleman (2), Ross Barrows (2), Munashe Sundire, Jayden Davis, Luis Fernandez, Junior Morais, Harry Phipps,

Halifax: Billy Waters (18), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (9), Kian Spence (4), Tom Bradbury (4), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Zak Dearnley (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh

Manager: Tommy Widdrington was a midfielder in the Premier League for Southampton before playing for Grimsby, Port Vale, Hartlepool and Macclesfield. Has previously managed Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne Borough, as well as being caretaker boss at Bristol Rovers, and was appointed at King’s Lynn in December last year.

Last season: 21st in National League

One to watch: Striker Malachi Linton is on a season-long loan at King’s Lynn from parent club Wycombe. Prior to joining Wycombe, Linton had spells at Ipswich Town and Crewe Alexandra, and spent some time on loan at Slough Town from Wanderers last season. He has been one of few positives in a bleak season for King’s Lynn, and has found the net more regularly since Tommy Widdrington was appointed as manager, scoring eight goals in 28 league games this season.

Match facts: Only leaders Stockport have won more National League games this season than Halifax (20).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax.

Only bottom club Dover have won fewer and lost more matches in the National League this season than King's Lynn.

Only Dover have scored fewer goals in the National League than King's Lynn this season.

King's Lynn have won just once in their last ten matches and just once in their last seven home games.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six matches.

No team in the National League have lost more home games this season than King's Lynn.

King's Lynn have conceded more goals at home in the National League this season than any other team.

Last time they met: Second half goals from Matty Warburton and Jack Vale secured a 2-0 win for The Shaymen back in December.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Altrincham v Aldershot Town

Eastleigh v Stockport County

Grimsby Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

King's Lynn Town v FC Halifax Town

Maidenhead United v Barnet

Notts County v Chesterfield

Torquay United v Weymouth

Wealdstone v Bromley

Woking v Solihull Moors

Wrexham v Dover Athletic