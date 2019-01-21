Ladies power into semi-finals

BRIGHOUSE TOWN Ladies are through to the semi-finals of the West Riding County FA Cup after a dominant 5-0 win against Ripon City at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium.

They would have won by a wider margin but for an all action display by the visiting keeper and the woodwork, which the home side struck on four occasions.

Town opened the scoring through Lavinia Nkomo, who tapped home her first goal for the club.

That was followed by a second following a fine flowing move down the left. Lindsay Tugby managed to fire a cross in to the path of Kayleigh Bamforth, who volleying in from close range.

Nkomo added another with her head after following up an Emma Pilling shot which came back off the cross bar. Bamforth then scored from outside the box with a vicious strike.

After the break it was all Town. An early goal from Pilling after good work by Tugby looked as though it was a sign of things to come but Ripon battled bravely and kept the score down.

Town will now face Harrogate Town in the semi-final at Woodlesford with a date to be arranged

Town’s Development team also managed to secure a 5-0 success against Burnley at Calderdale College. Scorers were Murron Alldread (2), Stacey Buxton, Danni Brown and Cara Mahoney.