Last gasp leveller sees Town surrender two goal lead in draw at ten-man York City

FC Halifax Town let a two goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 against ten man York City.

Adam Senior and Tom Pugh gave The Shaymen a dream start but an Ollie Pearce and Callum Howe's last gap leveller earned York a point.

What is it about York City and late goals?

The Minstermen got a draw here last season with one and beat Town at the Shay earlier this season with two.

Halifax certainly pushed them all the way in an engrossing contest, and proved once again against one of the league's big hitters that they can compete with the best the National League has to offer.

But like with Rochdale on Wednesday, it will feel more like two points dropped rather than a point gained.

The 850 Town fans could hardly believe what they were seeing when Senior and Pugh both scored within three minutes.

Senior's goal was entirely self-inflicted, due to goalkeeper Harrison Male's terrible sideways pass that went straight behind for a corner, which Senior nodded in with a well-placed header.

But there was little Male could do about Town's second a minute later as Pugh's fantastic shot from outside the box flew past him low into the net.

It was a blistering start by the visitors, but York's response was admirable, with a cross from the right by Josh Stones nearly turned into his own net by Senior before a scrambled clearance.

Halifax had made their mark, but were soon being forced further and further back as York looked for a quick reply.

And they were handed it on a plate when a poor tackle by Senior conceded a penalty, which Pearce blasted in.

The Shaymen's lead should have been wiped out by Tyrese Sinclair midway through the first-half but his shot was saved by Sam Johnson one-on-one.

York were fighting back, literally, with the lively Stones tussling off the ball with Adam Adetoro and Adam Hinshelwood giving a little shove to Ryan Galvin as the hosts tried to take a quick throw.

Captain Callum Howe then had a header tipped over by brilliantly Johnson, with Halifax's fingertips getting whiter the more they clung onto their fragile lead.

It wasn't all one way traffic, with The Shaymen at their most threatening when they won the ball back high up the pitch, with Luca Thomas doing just that against ex-Halifax man Jeff King but his cross to the far post was wasteful when a cut-back towards the edge of the box would have found two of his team-mates unmarked.

Town on the front foot had established their two-goal lead, but after that, it was back-foot defending that was protecting it, including through 11 added minutes at the end of the half due to a prolonged break in play as Ryan Fallowfield was eventually stretchered off.

It was a more even start to the second-half, with a little less intensity to York's play and a little more to Town's.

Thomas and Adetoro both brought saves from Male inside the first ten minutes of the second 45, but might have done better, especially Adetoro with a header in the middle of the box from a free kick.

Johnson pulled off a huge double save just before the hour mark, first from Sinclair's shot and then Pearce's follow-up.

But it was hardly a plethora of chances from The Minstermen, who weren't playing with the same belief or carrying the same threat.

Rather than them pushing for an equaliser, it was Halifax searching for a third, with substitutes Zak Emmerson and Max Wright close to connecting with decent crosses.

If either side looked to be nervy, it was the hosts, who repeatedly made basic errors playing out from the back. Halifax deserved credit for helping force the mistakes but couldn't take advantage of the opportunities.

All of which made it harder for York to build momentum as the clock ticked down.

Johnson had his first save in a while to keep out a shot on 90 minutes from sub Ashley Nathaniel-George, who was sent off a few minutes later for a crunching tackle on Scott High.

But Howe salvaged a point in the last minute of added time when he headed in Jeff King's cross.

York: Male, Fallowfield (King 41), Howe, Fagan-Walcott, John, Felix, Hunt (Batty 72), Richardson (John-Lewis 77), Sinclair (Armstrong 62), Stones (Nathaniel-George 62), Pearce. Subs not used: Watson, Aguiar.

Scorers: Pearce (16 pen), Howe (90+9)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 8

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith (Arthur 86), Adetoro, Galvin, High, Evans, Pugh (Wright 62), Hoti (Cappello 62), Thomas (Emmerson 70), Cooke (Bray 86). Subs not used: Ford, Jenkins.

Scorers: Senior (2), Pugh (3)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Attendance: 6,926 (864 away)

Referee: Scott Simpson

Town man of the match: Jack Evans. A beast of a performance from a beast of a player. Absolutely outstanding.