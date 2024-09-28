Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Pugh's first goal for the club salvaged a point for FC Halifax Town as they drew 2-2 at home to strugglers Wealdstone.

The teams traded penalties, with Sam Ashford and Florent Hoti scoring from the spot, before Micah Obiero restored Wealdstone's lead.

But Halifax twisted the screw after the visitors went down to ten men, and got a point thanks to Pugh's leveller, which was the least Town deserved in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That wasn't the case for a lot of what went before it, with the urgency and penetration that Halifax ended the game with sorely lacking before the granstaand finish.

The Shay

Jo Cummings had been kept busy early on as Wealdstone imposed themselves much better than Town, but he gifted an early chance to the visitors with a loose pass inside the box.

However, Sam Johnson kept out Ashford's shot from just inside the box.

Wealdstone were then guilty of the same error moments later, but BIlly Waters could only shoot straight Sam Howes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were keeping the ball better, moving it more smoothly and putting Town on the back foot.

Halifax were more disjointed, clunky and yet to get going.

Wealdstone were keen to play out from the back, and there were opportunities for Town to potentially pounce had their press been more intense, but only Waters really committed to it.

Cummings was Halifax's stand-out player, repeatedly repelling Wealdstone's forays forward and trying to set Town on attacks, but those in-front of him weren't creating much other than shots from range, turning the ball over far too carelessly.

Halifax's general malaise was summed up by their set-pieces, with short corners coing to nothing, and one ending up back on the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second game running, Town fell behind to a penalty, this time after a trip in the box by Adam Senior, with Ashford firing down the middle from 12 yards.

At least Town had more time to find a leveller than on Tuesday.

It looked like they'd need the rest of the day.

Waters had another fairly tame shot saved by Howes, but it was all far too pensive and passive from the hosts, who were horribly flat.

The fact Wealdstone had Jack Mundle-Smith booked for time-wasting two minutes before half-time said much about where they were at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By then, the patience of a few Halifax fans was starting to wear thin at their side's lethargy.

Town had assumed superiority in terms of territory and possession since the goal, but not in performance.

Chris Millington said in his programme notes that he hoped to be at the game; if he was, he won't have liked what he saw.

Hoti, Adam Senior and Owen Bray, in for the injured Jack Evans, all had shots off target within five minutes of the restart, with Town in a more productive mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Wright was fouled in the Wealdstone box, Hoti levelled it up with his second in three games.

But Halifax didn't build on it, with their play still weighed down by sluggishness.

And Wealdstone regained the lead when Obiero's right-footed shot from the left of the box beat Johnson at his near post, as the visitors scored more than once in a game for only the second time this season, and Halifax conceded more than once for the first time this term.

Town made like-for-like changes in response but got a like-for-like performance of speculative shots and half-chances rather than dominance and sustained pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealdstone could have added a game-ending third from a corner, but the sending off of Adrian Mariappa for a second booking offered a glimpse of hope 15 minutes from the end.

Although given Town's wretched record against teams with ten men, maybe he'd have been better off staying on.

Substitute Jamie Cooke headed off the underside bar from fellow sub Angelo Cappello's cross.

Hoti and Waters then brought good saves from the Wealdstone keeper, although Waters might have done better with his opportunity, which weren't half chances anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pugh's wasn't either, from Scott High's through ball, but he hit the top of the bar from eight yards out.

Wealdstone were rocking, and finally Town's long overdue pressure told when Cappello's low cross was convrted by Pugh.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Cummings, Galvin (Cappello 63), Bray (Pugh 67), High, Wright, Hoti, Oluwabori (Cooke 76), Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Sutcliffe, George.

Scorers: Hoti (pen 52), Pugh (90)

Shots on target: 9

Shots off target: 16

Corners: 6

Wealdstone: Howes, Barrett (Mason 71), Mariappa, Mundle-Smith, Thorpe (Georgiou 85), Dyer, Wells-Morrison, Ashford (Cesay 79), Boldewijn, Obiero (Hutchinson 82), McFarlane (Scott 90). Subs not used: Adams, Sandat.

Scorers: Ashford (pen 35), Obiero (60)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 1

Referee: Steve Copeland

Attendance: 1,442 (95 away)

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Max Wright. Worked hard down the right flank and probably offered the most threat of anyone in blue.