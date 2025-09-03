Late penalty salvages a draw for Halifax at home to Woking

Josh Hmami's late penalty salvaged a point for FC Halifax Town as they drew 1-1 with Woking at The Shay,

If Yeovil was a step forward, this was a step back, with The Shaymen never reaching top gear.

But for all the work still to be done and all the wrinkles still to be ironed out, Town again showed fighting spirit and determination to dig deep and get something out of the game.

Both sides had chances in the first-half, just not the quality needed to take them.

Harry Beautyman headed over shortly after Tariq Hinds might have shot rather than passing when well-placed in the box.

Halifax responded with an effort on target by Cody Johnson and one off target from Josh Hmami.

Sam Johnson made a fine save to tip a Woking header over the bar before opposite number Tom Norcott kept out Thierry Latty-Fairweather's shot after a one-two with Jamie Cooke.

The game seemed to get worse, not better, as the opening half went on though, with chances punctuating the game less frequently.

There was little to separate the teams, but Town weren't asserting themselves enough, with too many sideways and backwards passes and too few incisive, penetrative ones.

Not that the visitors were any more successful. They probably saw just as much of the ball but were increasingly unproductive after a bright start.

Woking nearly edged ahead when Jamie Andrews' header across goal nearly landed to Sam Ashford.

And Halifax should have edged ahead with a huge chance for Cooke, but he could only fire straight at the keeper from ten yards.

Adam Adetoro headed just wide from a cross into the box shortly after the interval.

But another move breaking down due to the offside flag ten minutes into the second-half was the trigger for Adam Lakeland to bring on Saturday's super subs Angelo Cappello and Will Harris.

A long stoppage for an injury to Sam Ashford didn't help a game that was already struggling to set pulses racing.

So when Harry Beautyman scored from the spot with 20 minutes to go, there was a sense of grim acceptance among another worringly low crowd that Woking might be the ones registering back-to-back wins.

Adetoro's header was still the sum total of Town's second-half output, with The Shaymen toiling in their efforts to apply some pressure.

After three goals in one home game on Saturday, this was back to the all-too-often Shay struggle for goals.

The best Town had mustered in normal time was a shot skewed wide from eight yards by Will Hugill that wouldn't have counted anyway.

But after Hmami was fouled, he levelled the score with a penalty - the only way The Shaymen were going to equalise in reality.

They nearly won it in the 102nd minute but a corner was headed against the Woking bar.

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima (Griffin 73), Hmami, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather (Cappello 58), C Johnson, Hugill, Bray (Harris 58), Turner-Cooke, Cooke (Pugh 88), Kawa. Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.

Scorer: Hmami (90+2)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 5

Woking: Norcott, Drewe, Odusina, Akinola, Richards, Andrews, Turner (Okoli 90), Forster-Caskey (Akinola 79), Hinds, Beautyman (Oluwole 90), Ashford (Kelly 63). Subs not used: Ross, Ward.

Scorer: Beautyman (69 pen)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 5

Attendance: 1,125 (46 away)

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Town man of the match: Cody Johnson. Did what he could to influence the game with a hard-working display.