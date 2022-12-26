Moss Lane. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Matty Warburton's stunning free-kick saw The Shaymen lead at half-time, but Ryan Colclough levelled for the hosts ten minutes into the second-half.

The home side got better as the game went on and had Halifax on the ropes after they equalised, before Chris Conn-Clarke found the winner two minutes into added time.

Town ran out of steam a while before the end and were unable to do anything about Altrincham's increasing threat, during which their winner looked inevitable.

Town imposed themselves better from the start, their passing crisper and sharper, while their pressing carried a sense of urgency and intensity.

Luke Summerfield and Harvey Gilmour were finding time and space on the ball, but Halifax needed Kian Spence and Warburton to do the same higher up the pitch.

Despite their stronger opening, only a superb last-ditch block by captain Jordan Keane prevented Chris Conn-Clarke from getting a shot away one-on-one.

Altrincham just weren't as effective playing out from the back though, losing their way far quicker, thanks in no small part to Town's work-rate out of possession.

Despite a lack of goalmouth action, the contest was fairly easy on the eye due to both teams' style of play.

Altrincham's best attacks came down the left through dangerman Colclough, who got the Town defence backpedalling more than once and brought a first save from Sam Johnson ten minutes before the break.

By then, Altrincham's Ollie Byrne had also been tested, first through Mani Dierseruvwe's low shot at a tight angle after good build-up play from Tylor Golden and Warburton, who sent a shot crashing goalwards from 25 yards moments later.

Town's number ten was having an increasing influence over the game as the first-half progressed, and just before it ended, he swept in a glorious free-kick from just outside the box for his first goal since the 2-1 win at Eastleigh on May 2.

There hadn't been much to separate the sides, but The Shaymen had been rewarded for finding an extra gear as half-time approached, something which Altrincham now needed in response.

Ten minutes into what had been a scrappy second-half, Town were caught cold from a quickly taken free-kick on halfway which found Colclough on the left, and after he raced past Keane, whose attempted clearance came off the winger, he found the net from a tight angle from close range.

There was a real zip and pace to the game now, which was much more stretched.

The momentum was now with Altrincham, who brought a decent save from Sam Johnson midway through the second 45 and were attacking with greater belief and purpose.

Gilmour and Summerfield weren't able to control midfield as they had in spells before. Altrincham were calling the shots now.

Colclough brought a good save from Johnson with a fantastic right-footed effort cutting in off the left, emphasising the hosts' growing confidence.

Halifax had regressed as an attacking threat, offering even less after Dierseruvwe was swapped for Yamen Osawe; the tide had turned, Altrincham were the superior side.

The Shaymen were increasingly desperate in defence, with Keane crucially blocking substitute Marcus Dinanga as he tried to reach a cross, before Johnson spilled Colclough's effort and just reached the loose ball ahead of Dinanga.

Conn-Clarke then curled a shot just wide with five minutes left: Town looked like full-time couldn't come soon enough.

Altrincham eventually got what their efforts merited when Conn-Clarke topped a jinking run towards goal with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

Altrincham: Byrne, Mullarkey, J Jones, Baines, E Jones, Lundstram, Marriot, Jackson (Pringle 66), Conn-Clarke, Colclough, Jennings (Dinanga 61). Subs not used: Hulme, Osborne, Malone.

Scorers: Colclough (54), Conn-Clarke (90+2)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Keane (Alli 88), Hunter, Arthur, Capello (Senior 67), Summerfield, Gilmour, Spence, Warburton, Dierseruvwe (Osawe 63). Subs not used: Cooke, Slew

Scorer: Warburton (43)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Attendance: 3,006 (468 away)

Referee: Michael Barlow