Latest girls only football sessions from partnership between Leeds United and FC Halifax Town set to start

Football

For girls aged 7-15 years the sessions run from 6pm to 7pm every Wednesday at Calderdale College.

The main aim for the Development Centre is to increase participation in girls playing football, ensuring young females that are interested in the sport are offered the same opportunities to play and develop their skills.

This programme has been designed by the club’s official charities to find and nurture players from a young age within West Yorkshire, providing a platform for girls to perform at their best level.

The training session will run each week, with qualified coaches on hand to train, support, and offer advice.

For those that wish to continue playing football beyond the Development Centre, there will also be a number of different opportunities to further progress with both Leeds United and FC Halifax Town.

Block three of sessions will run for six weeks commencing on Wednesday, January 4 and running until Wednesday, February 8.

To register a place on the programme click here.