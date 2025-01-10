Latest postponement rounds off a challenging week for Shaymen, says Millington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington admits it's been a challenging week due to postponements and freezing temperatures.

The weather has proved disruptive for The Shaymen, seeing their home game against Fylde called off twice and Saturday's visit to Southend also put on ice.

"I've said in the past, whenever everyone's hit by the same (circumstances), you don't mind as much because we're all in the same boat and we're not getting too far behind in terms of games," Millington said.

"We've just got to suck it up, make the best of it and prepare for the next game."

Chris Millington

Halifax didn't get chance to have an in house game this week due to lack of facilities, Millington said.

"It's been a challenge this week," said the Town boss.

"The early part of the week was very difficult.

"We managed to get an indoor facility on Thursday, which gave us an opportunity to do a bit more of the work we'd normally want to do.

"And then today we had a match preparation session arranged at Newport Pagnall Town on the way down to Southend.

"The postponement just came through as we were travelling down so we've had a really good session on a 3G this afternoon, which is great."

The Shaymen won't be training tomorrow, with Millington and Andy Cooper hopeful of being able to watch a game elsewhere.

"The lads will have a programme to follow over the weekend and then we'll be back in on Monday," Millington said.