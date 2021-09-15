Leaders Hebden Royd Red Star aim to maintain 100 per cent start against St Columbas

Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS

Red Star face top flight newcomers St Columbas at White Lee Rec where they will be looking to extend their 100 per cent start.

A big clash is the meeting of Greetland and Shelf United who both have title ambitions. Greetland opened their campaign with a big win last week whilst Shelf have won their opening two games. Harry Talbot is an obvious threat for Shelf having found the net three times already.

Surprisingly Sowerby Bridge are pointless after two games. They will be looking to rectify that when they host Sowerby United.

Calder 76 climbed up to second place in the First Division following their win last week. They travel to Shelf United Res and could be looking at another win.

Flying Dutchman suffered a heavy defeat in their opener but will be hoping home soil advantage against Denholme United brings a change of fortune.

With league leaders Shelf FC on Bradford FA Cup duty Greetland Res have the chance to join them at the top of the Second Division. Mickey Conroy’s side travel to Sowerby United Res brimming with confidence.

Warley Rangers and St Columbas Res have both made encouraging starts and game at The Astleys could be a close affair.