League Two clubs linked with a move for Shaymen defender
Carlisle United are being linked with a summer swoop for FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
According to The Yorkshire Post, reporter Alan Nixon says that Debrah is being eyed by League Two clubs Carlisle United and Swindon Town.
Debrah has captained The Shaymen several times this season and recently made his England C debut.
The centre-back has become a key player for Halifax this season, his second at the club, and is out of contract in the summer.