Green, 25, has been at Halifax for the past two seasons and developed into a key part of the team's midfield in that time.

The former York and Blyth midfielder became a fans' favourite due to his work rate, commitment and energy in central midfield.

His departure is a blow to The Shaymen, as Green looked set to be a vital part of the team under new boss Chris Millington.

Kieran Green. Photo: Marcus Branston