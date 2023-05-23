Alli had been in exceptional form in the latter stages of the season, including firing home the dramatic equalising goal with virtually the last kick of the game in the semi-final at Altrincham. We all know what happened next. It allowed players like Alli to have the chance to grace the Wembley turf in a showpiece final.

“This has definitely been the biggest occasion I have been involved in,” Alli admitted after the game. “I am just so happy and I am blessed to be here.

“It was a tough game and a big occasion. Gateshead did very well but we worked hard and, essentially, that’s where our goal came from, from just working hard.

Milli Alli in action for FC Halifax Town against Gateshead in the FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium.

“Gateshead kept the ball very well. We weren’t blessed with a lot of chances but we had to see it through and get the job done. That was the most important thing.

“I am really pleased as the lads did really well, even throughout the season. We have come a long way from where we started.”

Describing his first time playing at Wembley, he said:

“The atmosphere was fantastic. Being here at Wembley, even just doing this interview right now, it is a blessing. I am happy to be here. It was fantastic. The fans travelling down, all my friends and family coming. It was good to see everyone out there.

“Not everyone gets to play at Wembley. You have to soak it all in and give your 120 per cent because not everybody gets this opportunity. You have just got to take it while you have it.

“I feel like the game was a long wait, from the end of the season until the day and the day came and it just flew past. I would love to do it again.”

And he’d love to do it all again with the Shaymen.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “I love it. While I have been here I have learnt a lot and improved a lot and had a lot of experiences.

“I played less at the start of the season, I made my way into the team, playing more, playing better, scored more goals and here we are winning the FA Trophy at Wembley.

“I thank God that the goals came. I have no one to thank other than God. I am happy with the season.