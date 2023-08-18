News you can trust since 1853
Lioness star Lucy Bronze tipped England to win Women's World Cup on Halifax company's podcast before heading out for tournament

Lionesses star Lucy Bronze tipped England to win the Women's World Cup when appearing on a Halifax company's podcast before heading to Australia for the tournament - and on Sunday morning her dream could become reality.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Lucy Bronze of England during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Lucy Bronze of England during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )
England face Spain in the final on Sunday morning, which is expected to see millions of viewers glued to their screens to see if the Lionesses can become the first senior England football team to win a World Cup since 1966.

And Bronze, one of the stars of the team, predicted World Cup glory would be achieved in conversation with Halifax firm Immerse Recovery’s podcast ‘The Immerse Podcast’.

Immerse Recovery is a health and wellness recovery products company, based at Croft Myl in Halifax, founded by Kennedy Power, Alex O’Keefe, and Daniel Ramsden.

Lucy Bronze recording the podcast before heading to Australia for the Women's World Cup with EnglandLucy Bronze recording the podcast before heading to Australia for the Women's World Cup with England
Most Popular

Their flagship product, the Immerse Recovery VITAL Tub, is a cold water therapy tub aimed at enhancing recovery for everyday individuals and elite athletes.

Recently they have become the official recovery partners of Bury FC and are closely affiliated with other high performing athletes.

The founders’ podcast has hosted an impressive array of guests, ranging from accomplished sports figures to influential entrepreneurs, including ex-professional rugby league star Jamie Peacock MBE, former Wales international and West Bromwich Albion footballer Hal Robson-Kanu, James Collier, co-founder of nutrition brand Huel, and Ross Katz, a Hollywood film director renowned for directing ‘Lost in Translation’.

The podcast's recent highlight was an exclusive conversation with Bronze in London ahead of the Women’s World Cup. The conversation delved into her inspiring journey from childhood to becoming a four-time UEFA Champions League winner and a European Championship winner with England.

Lucy Bronze recording the podcast before heading to Australia for the Women's World Cup with EnglandLucy Bronze recording the podcast before heading to Australia for the Women's World Cup with England
The team asked Lucy if England were going to win the World Cup to which she replied ‘yes’.

Alex O’Keefe, one of the three founders, said: “Immerse Recovery are setting new benchmarks in the health and wellness industry, we have committed to providing products that enhance recovery, performance, and overall well-being.

"As the company plans to release more innovative recovery products in the future, the local community and global athletes alike can look forward to reaping the benefits of Immerse Recovery's visionary approach to health and wellness.”

