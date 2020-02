Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's third round FA Trophy tie with Halesowen at The Shay.

Halifax have already beaten Wrexham and Torquay in the competition this season, but come up against a Halesowen side flying high in their division, and with a National League scalp already under their belts having knocked out Maidenhead United in the last round. Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for all the action.